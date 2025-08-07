This New Balance pack captures the magic of the northern lights

For many, the opportunity to visit the Northern Lights is a one-of-a-kind chance to witness some of nature’s beauty in its prime. And while not everyone has the chance to visit the Arctic Circle and see the beauty in person, there’s another way you can invoke the uniqueness in your closet. Thanks to New Balance’s latest sneaker pack, users can bring the shimmer and color of the Aurora Borealis to their footwear lineup. Inspired by the northern lights, the recently unveiled sneaker pack comes with two new sneakers that bring different colorways to light. Keeping with New Balance’s traditional silhouettes and features, users can still expect all of the comfort details and technology known for making the brand a crowd favorite.

New Balance’s latest sneaker pack is plucked from the sky

Using New Balance’s 509 model, the sneaker pack comes with two new colorways to choose from. Both feature iridescent overlays, either in a purple gradient or blue-green option, layered on top of black mesh uppers. Also included in the design is the ABZORB cushioning technology, which adds comfort to each step. The sturdy rubber outsole also adds traction and durability to the design, ensuring it can withstand any journey. Inspired by retro runners of the early 2000s, the 509’s newest look brings a modern color scheme to a vintage classic. For New Balance, the 509 is still considered a limited release, with broader expansion of the silhouette expected to hit in the coming months. While the retail price and release date are still unknown, this “Aurora Borealis” sneaker pack is scheduled to make its debut in 2025.