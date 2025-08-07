 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

This New Balance pack captures the magic of the northern lights

New Balance unveils northern lights-inspired sneakers

By
underfoot of new balance aurora
New Balance / New Balance

For many, the opportunity to visit the Northern Lights is a one-of-a-kind chance to witness some of nature’s beauty in its prime. And while not everyone has the chance to visit the Arctic Circle and see the beauty in person, there’s another way you can invoke the uniqueness in your closet. Thanks to New Balance’s latest sneaker pack, users can bring the shimmer and color of the Aurora Borealis to their footwear lineup. Inspired by the northern lights, the recently unveiled sneaker pack comes with two new sneakers that bring different colorways to light. Keeping with New Balance’s traditional silhouettes and features, users can still expect all of the comfort details and technology known for making the brand a crowd favorite. 

New Balance’s latest sneaker pack is plucked from the sky

side of new balance aurora
New Balance / New Balance

Using New Balance’s 509 model, the sneaker pack comes with two new colorways to choose from. Both feature iridescent overlays, either in a purple gradient or blue-green option, layered on top of black mesh uppers. Also included in the design is the ABZORB cushioning technology, which adds comfort to each step. The sturdy rubber outsole also adds traction and durability to the design, ensuring it can withstand any journey. Inspired by retro runners of the early 2000s, the 509’s newest look brings a modern color scheme to a vintage classic. For New Balance, the 509 is still considered a limited release, with broader expansion of the silhouette expected to hit in the coming months. While the retail price and release date are still unknown, this “Aurora Borealis” sneaker pack is scheduled to make its debut in 2025.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The new Bottega Veneta Orbit sneaker is lighter than ever
Bottega Veneta launches its thinnest sneaker yet
blue bottega veneta sneakeres

In recent seasons, the fashion house Bottega Veneta has evolved beyond its famed leather goods and accessories. With more styles added to their lineup each season, the house has also become a footwear powerhouse, continually developing exciting new styles. In their most recent launch, the brand has added a new Orbit sneaker to its series, which may be its thinnest and lightest design yet. Perfectly in line with the current trend of subdued silhouettes, the new Orbit sneaker has been slimmed down to the maximum, creating a barely-there style. Donning a thin sole, the new Orbit sneaker mixes just the right amount of a classic casual sneaker and designer touch to create a one-of-a-kind style you don’t want to miss out on. 

Bottega Veneta introduces the thinnest sneaker in its sneaker collection

Read more
P.F. Flyers’ new sneakers offer endless patch possibilities
P.F. Flyers' releases a new "Sandlot" collection
black high-top P.F. Flyers

Known for their classic casual sneaker style, P.F. Flyers’ newest collection pays homage to another traditional American pastime- baseball. After being prominently featured in the 1993 film “The Sandlot,” the brand is paying tribute to its newest collection with a customizable set. Inspired by sandlot baseball culture, which involves improv and gear swapping, P.F. Flyers is allowing users to interchange patches on their sneakers for the first time. Available in the brand’s Center Hi version, the Sandlot collection draws its design inspiration from retro baseball uniforms and the culture, offering a vintage-inspired look that suits casual wear perfectly. Whether you’re a fan of the movie, the baseball culture, or high-top sneakers, P.F. Flyers’ “Sandlot” collection is the right amount of vintage your wardrobe was waiting for. 

Time to hit the mound with P.F. Flyers’ latest collection

Read more
New Balance is bringing back the beloved 992 “Mint Green”
New Balance unveils the return of the "Mint Green"
pair of new balance 992 sneakers

As many brands look to their archives for fresh iterations, none have a more impressive portfolio of favorites than New Balance. Whether it's retro silhouettes or cult-favorite colorways, the athletic company is home to many nostalgic designs that fans are yearning for a return. While New Balance has recently incorporated many of these old favorites into new designs, such as the recent 1000 model, the brand is also reviving some of its most popular color combinations. In a new release, New Balance unveiled the return of its beloved “Mint Green” shade, now dubbed “Mint Gum.” While the minty shade is a favorite to many, it’s also a perfect shade to celebrate the upcoming fall season, when it’s expected to arrive in stores. To complement this classic color scheme, the brand has paired it with another crowd-favorite, the renowned 992 silhouette. 

New Balance goes back in time with the 992 in “Mint Green”

Read more