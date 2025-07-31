 Skip to main content
The Whitaker Group reveals new “Willful Bias” New Balance campaign

New Balance and The Whitaker Group reunite for a new collaboration

The Whitaker Group x New Balance sneakers
The Whitaker Group / The Whitaker Group

Just a year ago, The Whitaker Group and New Balance first released their “Willful Bias” campaign that saw the new iteration of the 1906U model. A year before that, the pair united for their “Missing Pieces” campaign, which saw a new look for the 9060 sneaker. Now the duo is partnering up again for a second installment of the “Willful Bias” campaign that sees new versions of the 990v4 and 998 silhouettes. With a new look for the “Willful Bias for Education” campaign, the pair has also released a new short film that centers around the inspiration of the end of college semesters. Donning a new fresh colorway, the new sneakers manage to balance classic retro sneaker design with a modern take. 

The Whitaker Group x New Balance takes on the 990v4 and 998

The Whitaker Group x new balance sneakers on stairs
The Whitaker Group / The Whitaker Group

In both new iterations, the duo mixes materials to achieve a texturized upper composed of hairy suede and leather detailing. A light mint green hue composes the majority of the upper, while hues of white and black add a neutral accent to the design. A gray breathable mesh added to the upper pays homage to the classic New Balance sneaker design. For this release, the brands will follow a staggered release with the first launch via The Whitaker Group’s website through a raffle that lasts from July 29 to August 4. An early launch will then occur via JAIDE on August 7, before a global release on August 8. Both sneakers will retail $220 each, with the 990v4 silhouette also being offered in Little Kids sizes for $110.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
