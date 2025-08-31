 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Superstar Vintage gets a sophisticated croc skin makeover

Adidas continues to reinvent the Superstar sneaker with a luxurious new look

By
heel of adidas superstar vintage
Adidas

Although it may seem as if Adidas has done every possible iteration of the Superstar sneaker, the Three Stripes brand continues to push the boundaries for its iconic sneaker. Fresh off a high-caliber collaboration with Kith and Wales Bonner, Adidas is not done with the Superstar in 2025. In their newest release, the brand is taking the iconic silhouette into the fall season with a crocodile touch that’s elegant and elevated. While similar to its collaboration with Wales Bonner just a few weeks ago, the newest Superstar Vintage takes it a step further with more autumnal charm and vintage features. Slightly more luxurious than its previous collaborations, the new Superstar Vintage isn’t your typical street style sneaker anymore. Full of texture and donning a rich colorway, this iteration of the Superstar might be the favorite of the season. 

Adidas adds a luxurious touch to its Superstar sneaker

Side of adidas croc sneaker
Adidas
Recommended Videos

Featuring a new croc upper in a decadent chocolate hue, the Superstar Vintage is textured and sophisticated from every angle. Tan leather linings and black shell toe add a minimalist element to the design that’s hard to ignore. Unlike the previous iterations, the shoe’s added croc texture extends throughout the entire shoe, making it feel more intentional and formal. Other details, such as the lace closure and rubber outsole, remain true to the traditional Superstar design. The new Superstar Vintage sneaker will arrive on shelves and on Adidas’ online platforms on September 1 and is set to retail for $120. Although 2025 has been full of many Superstar designs and releases, this new luxe launch presents the sneaker as a street-style-inspired option that’s more sophisticated than casual.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Sleek and sculptural, the Adidas Taekwondo F50 makes its bold return
Adidas continues to push soccer-inspired trends with new sneaker
adidas taekwondo f50

The football footwear trend continues to grow strong, and Adidas is going all in on the style. As we’ve seen recently, soccer continues to infiltrate the latest footwear designs, and will likely continue to as the world awaits the start of the FIFA World Cup next year. Adidas, a prominent partner for various soccer clubs around the world, has already made a head start on the movement with a series of soccer-inspired sneakers that’ll pair perfectly with the heightened anticipation. In their newest release, Adidas takes to its archives for a hybrid of two iconic silhouettes. Mixing the Adidas Taekwondo sneaker with their 2006-era F50 field cleat, the German-born athletic company has managed to adapt its soccer history to create a new modern lifestyle sneaker. 

Adidas’ latest hybrid design takes to the soccer pitch

Read more
First Look: Song for the Mute Reimagines adidas Adizero PR and Taekwondo Mei
Song for the Mute and Adidas return for another pair of stylish sneakers
song for the mute adidas

While it's been some time since Song for the Mute previewed their newest collaboration with Adidas during their Paris Fashion Week, the time has finally come for these designs to hit the shelves. Releasing two models with three colorways each for a total of six new sneakers, the latest collaboration between the pair is set to hit stores later this year. True to the partnership’s past style, the new collaborative sneakers feature a retro look that pairs style with a slimmed-down look. In this launch, both the Adidas Taekwondo Mei and Adizero PR have received a fresh new design that manages to keep the casual vibe while incorporating a new elevated feel. 

About the new Adidas Taekwondo Mei and Adizero PR

Read more
Salehe Bembury’s boldest Crocs boot is back in a fall-ready hue
Salehe Bembury and Crocs reunite for another statement boot
Salehe Bembury/Crocs boots

Whenever Salehe Bembury gets involved, it's bound to be a statement and colorful design. Pairing up again with Crocs, the duo is once again pushing the bounds for a new collaborative shoe that’s set to take the fall season by storm. Fresh off their collaborative “F&F Tree Camo” campaign, the pair is back for another campaign that takes on the Pollex Cypress boot once again. Released late last year, the Pollex Cypress is a unique silhouette that transforms the Crocs design into a wearable boot. Along with Salehe Bembury, the new design goes even further, utilizing color and texture again for a boot that does it all. Arriving in a new “Tetra” colorway, this boot continues the work between Crocs and Bembury and makes it apt for the upcoming fall season. 

Salehe Bembury and Crocs reimagine the Pollex Cypress boot

Read more