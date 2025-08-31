The Superstar Vintage gets a sophisticated croc skin makeover

Although it may seem as if Adidas has done every possible iteration of the Superstar sneaker, the Three Stripes brand continues to push the boundaries for its iconic sneaker. Fresh off a high-caliber collaboration with Kith and Wales Bonner, Adidas is not done with the Superstar in 2025. In their newest release, the brand is taking the iconic silhouette into the fall season with a crocodile touch that’s elegant and elevated. While similar to its collaboration with Wales Bonner just a few weeks ago, the newest Superstar Vintage takes it a step further with more autumnal charm and vintage features. Slightly more luxurious than its previous collaborations, the new Superstar Vintage isn’t your typical street style sneaker anymore. Full of texture and donning a rich colorway, this iteration of the Superstar might be the favorite of the season.

Adidas adds a luxurious touch to its Superstar sneaker

Recommended Videos

Featuring a new croc upper in a decadent chocolate hue, the Superstar Vintage is textured and sophisticated from every angle. Tan leather linings and black shell toe add a minimalist element to the design that’s hard to ignore. Unlike the previous iterations, the shoe’s added croc texture extends throughout the entire shoe, making it feel more intentional and formal. Other details, such as the lace closure and rubber outsole, remain true to the traditional Superstar design. The new Superstar Vintage sneaker will arrive on shelves and on Adidas’ online platforms on September 1 and is set to retail for $120. Although 2025 has been full of many Superstar designs and releases, this new luxe launch presents the sneaker as a street-style-inspired option that’s more sophisticated than casual.