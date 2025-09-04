 Skip to main content
Puma reimagines the H-Street with country-inspired editions from Japan, USA, and Italy

Puma travels the world with three new H-Street sneakers

By
puma h-street usa sneaker
Puma

There’s no doubt that this season is the season of the H-Street in Puma’s world. With numerous collaborations and redesigns emerging in 2025, H-Street has become a new favorite, thanks to its street-style revamp. Inspired by the 2000s track and field sneaker, the H-Street combines everyday sneakers with a luxurious sports touch. Not long after Puma unveiled their “Jamaica” iteration of the H-Street sneaker, the brand is adding three more countries to its lineup. With three new inspirations and colorways, this low-profile, slim sneaker receives another injection of color that will brighten your wardrobe. Although this archival shoe retains its traditional silhouette and look, the redesigned colorways and subtle details enable users to represent their respective countries with style and comfort. 

Puma expands to Japan, the USA, and Italy with H-Street sneakers

puma h-street sneakers
Puma
Taking its inspiration from the 1998 Harambe track shoe, the H-Street sneaker is a modern blend of retro style with contemporary trends. Built with a mesh and synthetic upper, each sneaker features a specific color combination that represents its respective country. Each sneaker features a lace closure and a cushioned EVA midsole, providing responsive comfort. With three new colorways representing Japan, the United States, and Italy, the design features a mix of colors and insignias. The Japanese variation offers a purple mesh base with orange accents. The United States iteration comes in a white base with royal blue accents. Lastly, the Italian version of the sneaker features a blue mesh base with monochrome details. Each sneaker iteration also features its country’s flag along the heel. Available now via Puma’s webstore, the sneaker is priced at $85 each.   

