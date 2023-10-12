 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Prada will design NASA astronauts’ space suits for best-dressed mission to the moon

The moon is a lot cooler than a catwalk

Mark McKee
By
PradaxAxiom
Prada x Axiom

When you think of high-end fashion and the brands that have shaped our view of the sartorial world, almost all of us would put Prada near the top of that list. While they are known for being innovative and forward-thinking, there is one place that luxury fashion houses haven’t conquered quite yet — space. That is until Prada teamed with Axiom Space to provide NASA with a new and more usable space suit meant for exploring the lunar surface like never before.

“We are thrilled to partner with Prada on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit,” said the CEO of Axiom Space,  Michael Suffredini.  “Prada’s technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits.”

Nasa astronaut on the moon
Nasa / Unsplash

The mission to diversify the moon

We haven’t been back to the moon in five decades. Now that we are ready to return to the lunar surface and explore our nearest neighbor more thoroughly, the world is ready for a different look. The Artemis II mission announced that the four-person crew would include the first woman (Christina Koch) assigned to a lunar mission and the first Black astronaut (Victor Glover) to reach the moon.

Recommended Videos

While the mission is to fly a capsule around the moon in preparation for the Artemis III mission to follow, it is a big step in the fifty-year gap to walk on the moon. Approaching Prada involved a specific focus when designing a new space suit: taking the space suit that hasn’t changed since the early 1980s and updating it to be more usable for the new wave of female explorers.

Related

Axiom Space is an innovator in the world of space exploration, providing technology and research for government agencies like NASA and private agencies like SpaceX. In addition to making trips to the International Space Station easier, they are also building its successor.

Astronaut in suit
NASA / Unsplash

Prada goes lunar

Pairing Axiom Space’s innovation with a sartorial giant with a history of innovation is a no-brainer. And Prada is ready to take on the responsibility of creating a suit that can usher in a new generation of explorers in space. “The constantly forward-thinking ethos of Prada for humanity has broadened to his desire of adventure and to brave new horizons: space,” said Prada Group Marketing Director Lorenzo Bertell. “We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with Axiom Space. Our decades of experimentation, cutting-edge technology, and design know-how – which started back in the ‘90s with Luna Rossa challenging for the America’s Cup – will now be applied to the design of a spacesuit for the Artemis era. It is a true celebration of the power of human creativity and innovation to advance civilization.”

You may think you know Prada, but don’t expect high fashion when you see these astronauts in their suits; they will be highly functional in providing pressure, oxygen, and temperature regulation. Still, we would be surprised if Prada didn’t find some way of being seen from outer space.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The 5 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time (and the 3 worst)
Have you ever wondered what the best (and worst) Super Bowl halftime shows are? Here are our picks
worst and best super bowl halftime shows beyonce

The Super Bowl isn't just the biggest football game of the year — it's an entertainment spectacle that captures the attention of millions of people all over the U.S. Hardcore football fans may be more focused on the teams competing on the gridiron, but more casual viewers tune in for the laughs during commercial breaks and the talented musicians who take over the halftime stage. While the show has been a longstanding tradition of the game, it wasn't until the 1990s that the National Football League (NFL) realized the potential of using the intermission to keep people glued to their couches. The artists who appear during halftime have been diverse and memorable, though not always for the right reasons. We thought it was a good time to remember the best Super Bowl halftime shows — and some of the worst — ever.
Best: U2 (Super Bowl XXXVI, February 3, 2002)

 

Read more
Forget roses and chocolate: The best Valentine’s Day gift is one you do together
Give your partner an experience-based gift this Valentine's Day to build memories together you'll never forget
Couple riding bikes together at sunset

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, so it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to celebrate with that special someone in your life. You can always go with a classic gift — flowers, chocolate, or a fancy dinner. Whether you’re hoping to mix it up this year or you just want to make your first Valentine’s Day special, you may be looking for the most show-stopping Valentine’s Day gifts. Why not try out an experienced-based gift this year? 

Chocolate hearts come and go, but memories last forever. When you give your partner an experience, it creates a chance to connect and truly appreciate the holiday together. Need some inspiration? Here are Valentine’s Day gift ideas based on experiences to give your loved one. 
Daytime activities

Read more
Headed to Super Bowl LVII? Here are the best deals, according to experts
Grab your flight to watch Super Bowl 2023 before prices get any higher
super bowl tickets lvii

The snacks are being planned, bets are being placed, and Phoenix is getting to host for the fourth time. That's right, the Super Bowl is here. Between the game and Rihanna making her comeback after a five-year hiatus to headline the halftime show, this year's Super Bowl LVII is going to be one of the most insane ones yet.

If you want to make the trip to Phoenix to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in person, you better get your butt moving. The longer you wait, the higher those plane ticket prices will get. But don't let that make you panic-buy the first ticket you find. We spoke to the experts at Skyscanner for the best Super Bowl flight deals.

Read more