Patagonia is having a big sale on fleeced clothing — from $34

If there is one thing that you always have more room for in your closet, that is comfortable clothing. If you have been on the hunt for cozy and warm fleeces to get you through the winter months, well we’ve got some great news for you. Patagonia is having a fleece sale where you will find clothing as low as $34. You can grab some of their popular and versatile pull-over fleeces as well as other fleece apparel at a great discount.

Not just meant for outdoor adventurers, the fleece apparel from Patagonia is great for everyday wear or when you need an extra layer of warmth. There are so many great items on this sale, you should start browsing ASAP. Click the button below to search through the fleece sale and find your perfect picks.

What you should buy during the Patagonia sale

No matter what your style is, Patagonia has clothing that will fit your aesthetic. You will find interesting and colorful prints to choose from, or more subdued hues of classic color options. Grab the brand’s beloved fleece pullover for as low as $58 or a casual looking shearling jacket for $107. Now that it’s sweater vest season, you can get on board with that trend with more athleisure vests for as low as $65. The sale also includes a ton of sweatshirt and crewnecks that are great for mixing and matching with your current wardrobe. You can get some of these options for as low as $34. Pair all of these tops with the best men’s winter boots and you’ve got an ideal cold weather outfit.

Let’s not forget about the pants options including joggers for $62 and fleece shorts for $43. You can also grab a bunch of branded hoodies with the beloved Patagonia logo splashed across the front if that is more your style for about $53. Add any Patagonia style to your winter running gear and you will be good to go.

Don’t wait to grab cold weather essentials during this amazing Patagonia sale where you can get apparel for as low as $34. Trust us, this sale won’t last forever.

