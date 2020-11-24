The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If we’ve said it once before, we’ve probably said it a million times. Now is the right time to shop the best early Black Friday deals (and the best early Cyber Monday deals, for that matter). And where else to go but Nordstrom, one of our top retailers when it comes to offering up seasonal discounts aplenty on men’s gear across the board?

That goes for some of the best deals of the year on men’s sneakers, accessories, outerwear, and grooming, all from brands you know and love. Toss in pricing that’s more than agreeable, and you’ve got ample opportunities to score a complete wardrobe upgrade for a fraction of the cost. Start your shopping the right way with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Nordstrom.

Best Black Friday Nordstrom Deals

The best Black Friday Nordstrom deals offer up a little something for everyone (to say the least), especially when it comes to key categories, from footwear to apparel, outerwear, and more.

The Best Nordstrom Sales Right Now

Men’s Footwear: Be it Adidas running shoes or Timberland chukka boots, Nordstrom footwear deals are but one key area to stock up during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We’re talking markdowns regularly topping 25%.

Men’s Apparel:You’re looking at deals on everything from cozy Tommy Bahama pullovers to flannel shirting, quilted outerwear, slim-fit chinos marked down more than 50%.

Men’s Grooming: Nordstrom’s digital shelves are stocked with the best deals on the best grooming picks for men. Need to refresh your routine with premium brands like Kiehl’s? Yes, those items are all on sale, too.

Men’s Outerwear: If you’re in need of a classic peacoat or a crisp, sharp water-resistant coat, you’ll find it at Nordstrom. And it gets better because brands running the gamut from Officine Generale to Cole Haan and Levi’s are up for grabs (digitally, of course).

Men’s Jeans : Get your new favorite jeans at prices so stellar, you just might want to grab multiple pairs. Of course, classic and much-loved brands like Levi’s and 34 Heritage are available at discounted prices, as are designer jeans like Rag & Bone.

When to Shop Black Friday Nordstrom Deals

Let’s keep it straightforward when it comes down to when to shop Black Friday Nordstrom deals: Start as soon as you can, stay vigilant, get your credit card at the ready and get to work. What we mean by that is that the best time to start shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is before the day itself hits. That way, you know what to look for and what to want, and you can budget (and buy) accordingly.

The best time to get the best deals is as soon as possible, and it’ll pay off in leaps and bounds when you start to upgrade your wardrobe, your footwear rotation, and your grooming game before anyone else has even had their first slice of turkey. How’s that for shopping smart? The best Black Friday deals are all yours for the taking, folks.

