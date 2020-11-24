  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2020: The Best Men’s Fashion Deals

By and

If we’ve said it once before, we’ve probably said it a million times. Now is the right time to shop the best early Black Friday deals (and the best early Cyber Monday deals, for that matter). And where else to go but Nordstrom, one of our top retailers when it comes to offering up seasonal discounts aplenty on men’s gear across the board?

Related Guides

That goes for some of the best deals of the year on men’s sneakers, accessories, outerwear, and grooming, all from brands you know and love. Toss in pricing that’s more than agreeable, and you’ve got ample opportunities to score a complete wardrobe upgrade for a fraction of the cost. Start your shopping the right way with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Nordstrom.

Best Black Friday Nordstrom Deals

The best Black Friday Nordstrom deals offer up a little something for everyone (to say the least), especially when it comes to key categories, from footwear to apparel, outerwear, and more.
Expires soon

Nordstrom Black Friday Outerwear Sale

Up to 50% off
If you're in need of a classic peacoat or a crisp, sharp water-resistant coat, you'll find it at Nordstrom from brands like Officine Generale and Cole Haan.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Nordstrom Black Friday Jeans Sale

Up to 60% Off
Your favorite hard pants are on sale at Nordstrom. Classic brands like Levi's and 34 Heritage are available at discounted prices, as are designer jeans like Rag & Bone.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Nordstrom Black Friday Grooming Sale

Up to 25% Off
Need new colognes for the holiday season? Head to Nordstrom. Looking for premium brands like Kiehl's? Yes, those items are all on sale, too.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Nordstrom Black Friday Clothing Sale

Up to 70% Off
You're looking at deals rom cozy Tommy Bahama pullovers to flannel shirting, quilted outerwear, chinos, and more to outfit you through winter.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Nordstrom Black Friday Shoe Sale

Up to 50% OFF
Be it Adidas runners or Timberland boots, Nordstrom footwear deals are but one key area to stock up during Black Friday sales.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme Alcohol Free Deodorant Stick

$13 $22
A man who smells amazing is bound to attract a larger crowd. This alcohol-free deodorant will give you all-day odor protection while leaving the scent of L'Homme by Yves Saint Laurent on your skin.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò Absolu Instinct Eau de Parfum

$60 $100
As the wood meets the sea, this perfume will leave a bewitching spell. With notes of marine, patchouli, and ebony wood, it has an aromatic and woody finish that will last.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Rhone Reign Men's Long Sleeve Performance T-Shirt

$48 $68
This long sleeve t-shirt has the capacity to wick away moisture to ensure long-lasting wearable comfort. Its fabric boasts a UPF 50+ sun protection as well as antimicrobial properties.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

New Balance 997H Sneaker

$60 $90
Stand out in the crowd with this stylish pair of sneakers by New Balance. These sneakers combine layers of leather and mesh to give it a classic retro feel. They're also comfortable to wear daily.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Thom Browne Stripe Wool & Cotton Tie

$117 $260
Go for a tailored look with this Diagonal stripes pattern tie by Thom Browne. Crafted in Italy, this classic tie is made of 65% wool and 35% cotton.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Zella Hybrid Tech Shorts

$35 $59
This pair of shorts boast a breathable comfort that surely won't restrict your energetic lifestyle. It's made from spandex and polyester and has side pockets for added convenience.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Cutter & Buck Lakemont Half Zip Sweater

$55 $110
Whether you plan to wear this on the golf course or your workplace, this sweater will give you a more tailored and refined look. This lightweight half-zip sweater will keep you warm.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Cutter & Buck Bainbridge Straight Leg Performance Pants

$48 $115
This chino-style pair of pants features a straight-leg cut and a modern fit. It's stretchy, has UV protection, and can even wick away sweat for for a comfortable wear.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Brooks Ricochet 2 Running Shoes

$90 $120
This running shoe is is so lightweight and has proper cushioning to ensure comfort not just in running but in any other activity as well. Its pull-on sock upper means it's easy to wear and take off.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Eton Paisley Bow Tie

$40 $105
Crafted in Italy, this designer grey paisley bow tie will give your simple black and white suit a more sophisticated look. It's made of 100% silk for that velvety feel.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

AG Everett SUD Slim Straight Fit Pants

$130 $188
Give yourself these tailored pair of pants that is perfect for either a polished or casual look. Made of suede cotton sateen, these pants are stretchable and comfortable, without compromising style.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Vince Camuto Water Resistant Wool Blend Peacoat

$80 $165
As the holiday snow is nearing its fall, it's about time you add a new coat to your winter wear. This water-resistant peacoat has a double-breasted button closure which keeps you warm and dry.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Nordstrom Black Friday Men's Designer Sale

Up to 60% off
Look dapper with these designer suits and brands on sale exclusively in Nordstrom. You'll be able to find a thousand dollar suit at half its original price. What a steal.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker

$65 $130
This timeless pair of low-top sneakers will look good on most if not all of the casual wear you have in your closet. These sneakers also have a cushioned footbed for added all-day comfort.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Ted Baker London Tortila Slim Fit Tipped Pocket Polo

$50 $99
Perfect for a smart-casual look, this grey polo has a button half-placket and point collar. This slim-fit short sleeved polo also has a cozy blend of modal and cotton.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Sorel Madson II Waterproof Chukka Boots

$117 $175
Take on everyday adventures in style and and comfort with these Sorel boots. This model is ready for all seasons, thanks to its waterproof construction and durable rubber sole.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Jack Black All-Over Wash

$34 $50
This multipurpose wash can provide a deep clean without stripping off moisture from the hair and skin. It has a fresh, crisp scent and is gentle to use on the face, body, and hair.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Ray-Ban 54mm Aviator Sunglasses

$108 $154
These classic aviator sunglasses provide 100% UV protection while giving you a stylish accessory. The flat crystal lenses with a lens width of 54mm give you a wider and more comfortable view.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Ecco Soft 7 Sneaker

$80 $160
We have three words for the Eco Soft 7 -- sporty, sleek, and stylish. The shoes are constructed to be supportive all while keeping the feet comfortable and dry.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme Alcohol Free Deodorant Stick

$13 $22
This deodorant stick offers not just all-day protection but great fragrance as well. Its scent is described as a combination of freshness and floral tones with a spicy touch.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Timberland Wodehouse Chukka Boots

$100 $299
Minimal and sleek, this pair of boots is made from premium leather designed with a classic two-hole lacing. The top is notched and the sole is flexible for maximum comfort.
Buy at Nordstrom Rack
Expires soon

Travis Mathew Hideaway Quarter Zip Pullover

$80 $125
This classic pullover has a comfortable cotton-blend heathered material that can keep you cozy. This long-sleeved shirt also has front on-seam pockets and a ribbed collar.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Nordstrom Black Friday Accessories Sale

Up to 60% off
Now's the perfect time to get those Ray-Bans you've always wanted but had second thoughts about because of the expensive price tag. Score great discounts on designer brands now.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

AllSaints Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum

$55 $79
With scents that are both woody and floral, this Nordstrom-exclusive perfume will have you smelling like an enchanted forest. The scent notes include pink pepper, orange flower, and cedar wood.
Buy at Nordstrom
Expires soon

Zella Atlas Vintage Wash Hoodie

$35 $69
This drawstring hoodie is made from cotton and polyester for the ultimate comfort. It features a vintage wash design in navy halite which radiates a lived-in look.
Buy at Nordstrom

The Best Nordstrom Sales Right Now 

Men’s Footwear: Be it Adidas running shoes or Timberland chukka boots, Nordstrom footwear deals are but one key area to stock up during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We’re talking markdowns regularly topping 25%.

Men’s Apparel:You’re looking at deals on everything from cozy Tommy Bahama pullovers to flannel shirting, quilted outerwear, slim-fit chinos marked down more than 50%.

Men’s Grooming: Nordstrom’s digital shelves are stocked with the best deals on the best grooming picks for men. Need to refresh your routine with premium brands like Kiehl’s? Yes, those items are all on sale, too.

Men’s Outerwear: If you’re in need of a classic peacoat or a crisp, sharp water-resistant coat, you’ll find it at Nordstrom. And it gets better because brands running the gamut from Officine Generale to Cole Haan and Levi’s are up for grabs (digitally, of course).

Men’s Jeans : Get your new favorite jeans at prices so stellar, you just might want to grab multiple pairs. Of course, classic and much-loved brands like Levi’s and 34 Heritage are available at discounted prices, as are designer jeans like Rag & Bone.

When to Shop Black Friday Nordstrom Deals 

Let’s keep it straightforward when it comes down to when to shop Black Friday Nordstrom deals: Start as soon as you can, stay vigilant, get your credit card at the ready and get to work. What we mean by that is that the best time to start shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is before the day itself hits. That way, you know what to look for and what to want, and you can budget (and buy) accordingly.

The best time to get the best deals is as soon as possible, and it’ll pay off in leaps and bounds when you start to upgrade your wardrobe, your footwear rotation, and your grooming game before anyone else has even had their first slice of turkey. How’s that for shopping smart? The best Black Friday deals are all yours for the taking, folks.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Black Friday Luggage 2020: Tumi and Samsonite

best black friday cyber monday luggage deals 2020

The Best Black Friday Clothing Sales for Men in 2020

best black friday cyber monday clothing deals 2020

The Best Black Friday Sneaker Deals for 2020

best black friday cyber monday sneaker deals deeals 2020

The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales for Men in 2020

best black friday cyber monday fashion deals 2020

The Best Watches Under $200 for Men

14 Best Merino Wool Socks, Reviewed

Neverquit Apparel Merino Wool Sock

10 Best Combat Boots for Men

best combat boots for men thursday boot amazon2

The Best Motorcycle Helmets in 2020

Quin Motorcycle Helmets (lifestyle)

The Best Loungewear Sets For Men

Best Loungewear Sets for Men

10 Best Cargo Pants for Men

best cargo pants for men photo by miguel carra a on unsplash

The 9 Best Men’s Slippers in 2020, Reviewed

18 Best Men’s Jewelry in Fall 2020

best-jewellry-for-men

15 Best Dress Shoes Every Man Should Own in 2020

Beckett Simonon Yates Oxford Brogue