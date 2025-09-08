 Skip to main content
Nike’s Killshot 2 evolves with fold-over tongue and luxe burgundy tones

Nike gets on the soccer trend with a new Killshot 2 sneaker

nike killshot 2 in burgundy
Nike

Soccer continues to mark the trends, and Nike is joining in on the movement. While brands like Adidas have already doled out their soccer-inspired footwear, the American athletic company is following suit with its own soccer lifestyle sneakers. Besides taking a major inspiration from the soccer world, the newest Nike design takes a cue from the upcoming fall season with a decadent hue that’s as rich as the falling leaves. With the typical silhouette of the Nike Killshot 2, this new design incorporates added touches that revive features from traditional soccer cleats of the past. Perfectly apt for the upcoming season, the new burgundy shade gives the design an added luxury that elevates this sneaker into more than just another everyday shoe option. 

Nike’s Killshot 2 gets a fall upgrade with a new hue and soccer touch

Nike killshot 2 in burgundy
Nike
In its latest Killshot 2 release, Nike has added a brand new autumn-ready hue that elevates the design into a new luxe-inspired piece. Along with a new shade, the Nike Killshot 2 draws inspiration from retro soccer cleats to deliver a trendy option that perfectly aligns with the modern soccer footwear trend. Donning a deep burgundy color, the Killshot 2 features smooth leather uppers with a swoosh logo in the same tone. Borrowing from traditional soccer shoes, a fold-over tongue and embossed Nike logo bring some of the sporty touch to the sneaker. For a slight color contrast, the Nike Killshot 2 also includes soft touches of brown along the upper’s linings. A hidden message can also be found on the insoles, which spell out “N I K E” in Morse code. Dark brown laces rest under the fold-over tongue, a design choice that brings everything together in one cohesive shoe. While this new Nike Killshot 2 has yet to be released, there’s no doubt that it will cause quite a stir once it lands in stores.

