New Suede Moccasin brings a handcrafted look to PUMA’s classic

PUMA releases its new Suede Moccasin sneaker

heel of the puma suede moccasin sneaker
Ever since its release in 1969, the Suede sneaker has become one of the staple silhouettes for PUMA. Between its classic look and frequent reiterations, the Suede sneaker continues to amaze fans with its consistent casual look. Just in time for a transition period from summer to fall, PUMA is gearing up for yet another look for the Suede sneaker that brings in features from another fall favorite. Taking on details from moccasin shoes, the new Suede shoe is a perfect addition to start up your fall footwear rotation. Coming to shelves in unisex sizing, this latest sneaker release is just another preview of what shoppers can expect from the brand once the season changes. 

PUMA brings moccasin flair to the Suede sneaker

puma suede moccasin sneakers
Crafted with a cow leather upper, the Suede Moccasin infuses stitched detailings that bring an elevated look to this classic everyday sneaker. The textile sockliner and lining are traditional to the design, while the deco-stitched detailing that extends throughout the rim of the shoe adds a twist to the timeless look. Coming in tonal browns, this PUMA Moccasin is decadent yet versatile enough to last long after the season ends. Other features, such as the SOFTFOAM+ technology, feature a new, comfortable sockliner designed to add more cushion via a thicker heel. With the mixture of light and dark browns, this Suede Moccasin is a perfect way to transition your footwear to a brand new season. Available via PUMA’s webstore starting July 31 at 9 PM PST and will retail for just $120.

Leslie Leon
