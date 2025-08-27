 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Kith reimagines Birkenstock with braided clogs and a New York twist

Kith and Birkenstock elevate the Boston slip-on for the fall season

By
three kith braided boston clogs
Kith

Kith and Birkenstock are no strangers to working with one another. In fact, the two brands have produced chic and practical styles that have become fan-favorites fast. As part of Kith’s runway return, the label run by Ronnie Fieg introduced a series of collaborative footwear with numerous brands, including Adidas and Birkenstock. While Adidas’ collaboration sees various iterations of the Superstar sneaker, Birkenstock and Kith unveiled one design that’s sure to become a fall staple. A continuation of their previous London clog collaboration, the duo is now taking their braided details to the Boston silhouette for an equally stunning design. A stylish upgrade to the leisurely clog, this slip-on shoe is not your typical house slippers. 

Kith x Birkenstock returns with a new braided slip-on 

three boston clogs birkenstock kith
Kith
Recommended Videos

Building on their previous London clog, Kith and Birkenstock are now releasing a similar version of the Boston slip-on. Arriving in three colorways, the new braided Boston dons a custom handwoven upper, crafted from premium cow suede. Included is Birkenstock’s classic buckle, as well as Kith’s Script branding. The design will arrive in Birkenstock’s traditional taupe, chocolate brown, and white with a rainbow design as an underlay below the braiding. The Kith x Birkenstock Braided Boston is available now via all of Kith’s online stores for $295. The design will also be available via Birkenstock’s 1776 site, the brand’s hub for collaborative and exclusive designs, on August 28 for the same retail price. While this collaboration doesn’t see a drastic change to Boston’s silhouette, the elevated construction and braided detail bring it from an everyday slip-on shoe into a dressier option you can wear almost anywhere.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

First Look: Song for the Mute Reimagines adidas Adizero PR and Taekwondo Mei
Song for the Mute and Adidas return for another pair of stylish sneakers
song for the mute adidas

While it's been some time since Song for the Mute previewed their newest collaboration with Adidas during their Paris Fashion Week, the time has finally come for these designs to hit the shelves. Releasing two models with three colorways each for a total of six new sneakers, the latest collaboration between the pair is set to hit stores later this year. True to the partnership’s past style, the new collaborative sneakers feature a retro look that pairs style with a slimmed-down look. In this launch, both the Adidas Taekwondo Mei and Adizero PR have received a fresh new design that manages to keep the casual vibe while incorporating a new elevated feel. 

About the new Adidas Taekwondo Mei and Adizero PR

Read more
This New Balance pack captures the magic of the northern lights
New Balance unveils northern lights-inspired sneakers
new balance aurora sneaker pack

For many, the opportunity to visit the Northern Lights is a one-of-a-kind chance to witness some of nature’s beauty in its prime. And while not everyone has the chance to visit the Arctic Circle and see the beauty in person, there’s another way you can invoke the uniqueness in your closet. Thanks to New Balance’s latest sneaker pack, users can bring the shimmer and color of the Aurora Borealis to their footwear lineup. Inspired by the northern lights, the recently unveiled sneaker pack comes with two new sneakers that bring different colorways to light. Keeping with New Balance’s traditional silhouettes and features, users can still expect all of the comfort details and technology known for making the brand a crowd favorite. 

New Balance’s latest sneaker pack is plucked from the sky

Read more
Sneaker loafers are taking over, and HOKA’s new drop is leading the charge
HOKA's sneaker loafer design is back with new colors
hoka speed loafer walnut

It’s the year of the sneaker loafers, and there have already been plenty of opinions on the matter. While brands like New Balance heralded the silhouette with their fusion in the last couple of seasons, there are new brands ready to bring their twist on the trend. HOKA, known for their chunky sneakers and performance features, is joining the trend and is prepared to take it over with a new version of the sneaker loafer that brings their recognizable chunky soles to the forefront. With a standout silhouette, HOKA’s new Speed Loafer appears to do precisely what the name entails: deliver key technical footwear features with the look of your favorite dress shoe. Arriving in two new colorways for the fall season, HOKA’s response to the trend seems to signal that the hybrid shoe isn’t going away anytime soon. 

HOKA’s Speed Loafer is back in “Birch” and “Walnut” for fall

Read more