Kith reimagines Birkenstock with braided clogs and a New York twist

Kith and Birkenstock are no strangers to working with one another. In fact, the two brands have produced chic and practical styles that have become fan-favorites fast. As part of Kith’s runway return, the label run by Ronnie Fieg introduced a series of collaborative footwear with numerous brands, including Adidas and Birkenstock. While Adidas’ collaboration sees various iterations of the Superstar sneaker, Birkenstock and Kith unveiled one design that’s sure to become a fall staple. A continuation of their previous London clog collaboration, the duo is now taking their braided details to the Boston silhouette for an equally stunning design. A stylish upgrade to the leisurely clog, this slip-on shoe is not your typical house slippers.

Kith x Birkenstock returns with a new braided slip-on

Building on their previous London clog, Kith and Birkenstock are now releasing a similar version of the Boston slip-on. Arriving in three colorways, the new braided Boston dons a custom handwoven upper, crafted from premium cow suede. Included is Birkenstock’s classic buckle, as well as Kith’s Script branding. The design will arrive in Birkenstock’s traditional taupe, chocolate brown, and white with a rainbow design as an underlay below the braiding. The Kith x Birkenstock Braided Boston is available now via all of Kith’s online stores for $295. The design will also be available via Birkenstock’s 1776 site, the brand’s hub for collaborative and exclusive designs, on August 28 for the same retail price. While this collaboration doesn’t see a drastic change to Boston’s silhouette, the elevated construction and braided detail bring it from an everyday slip-on shoe into a dressier option you can wear almost anywhere.