JJJJound x Salomon XT-6 collab gets official release date

While JJJJound has remained a staple in recent collaborations, it’s almost been two years since the brand partnered up with Salomon for the XT-Wings 2. Recently, the Montreal label has worked with giants like PUMA, New Balance, and Adidas on eye-catching designs that make users want more. Now, JJJJound and Salomon are reuniting for a second collaboration that takes on the XT-6 with two fresh colorways. After only small glimpses teased by JJJJound, the duo has finally announced a release date for fans who have been anticipating the newest release. Much to both of their styles, JJJJound and Salomon are sticking true to the classic XT-6, with only minor changes that make these designs seem fresher and more modern.

JJJJound and Salomon reunite for the XT-6

Recommended Videos

Unveiling a new look for the XT-6 sneaker, the duo of JJJJound and Salomon has updated the iconic silhouette with two new colorways. The first of the iterations involves a blue mesh upper accented by black and yellow details. The design also includes a yellow and black midsole, black rubber outsole, and a black mesh tongue. Red accents throughout the version bring another pop of color to the silhouette.

The second version dons a charcoal and black synthetic upper with a charcoal mesh underlay. Like the previous iteration, this colorway also includes black textile lining and red branded accents. This new JJJJound and Salomon collaboration is set to hit shelves on August 7 at 9 AM EDT in the United States and Europe. A global release is set for the following day, August 8.