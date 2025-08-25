Shearling returns to men’s fashion with a rugged, refined edge

After years of languishing on the sidelines and disappearing entirely from runways, fur (and more specifically shearling) has gained prominence yet again at many fashion houses as designers showcase sustainable fur trends in their latest lines for fall and winter. But with a growing popularity, distinction matters to understand the nuances between fur and shearling.

While both are ideal for the winter months, shearling (tanned sheepskin with wool) offers a layered look that can be found on bomber jackets or as the lining in slippers. The ethical difference between fur and shearling is that sheep are farmed only for food, not for their skin. Shearling is one kind of fur. On one side, it is made of suede, and on the other side, it is made of fur that has been trimmed. The beauty of design lies in each brand making the decision on how to showcase the material for their audience, resulting in a singular aesthetic that can rewrite the rules of innovation. The following are some noted fashion houses that have offered a fresh take in recent collections that don’t compromise style.

Prada

For it 2025 Fall/Winter collection, the acclaimed Italian brand made the bold choice to feature a full-length shearling coat as a primal armor as a signal to human instinct. Other jackets were irregularly cut and left intentionally raw — models came down the runway in shearling that emphasized artistry over the pristine or perfect. This organized chaos of shearling brought the important point home — rules are meant to be challenged and changed.

Fendi

For its centennial celebration, Fendi wove together masterful looks from its past, present, and future under the finely tuned eye of creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi. The end result was a sartorial love letter in which history and innovation combined to create a contemporary edge on the runway.

Modern reinterpretations resulted in shearling blousons with the classic Fendi silhouette and sleek shearling jackets seemingly destined for concrete jungles all over the world. The overall theme of the collection placed Fendi at the forefront of the fashion industry yet again and emphasized its focus on the future.

Burberry

One of the stalwart houses of British fashion, Burberry continued to forge ahead into new territory under its creative director Daniel Lee, who took an understated, yet radical approach to conveying a new message at the helm of the illustrious brand. Not only did he reimagine Burberry’s iconic trench coat, but he delved even further by remastering wool capes with shearling linings. Blending a sense of nostalgia while subverting expectations, Burberry laid claim yet again as a leader in British innovation.

Etro

Known for a maximalist minimalist approach to luxury menswear, Etro’s creative director Marco De Vincenzo took a bolder direction this season that resonated with audiences. For the brand’s Fall 2025 collection, aviator jackets with shearling trim were seen on models working the runway, a look characterized by both bravado and precision tailoring. Under his watchful eye, fur and shearling were used as utilitarian accents, rather than opulent embellishments—an assured take that celebrated the beauty of the material itself.

Dolce & Gabbana

If there was ever a brand that played up themes of rebellion and sophistication, it is Dolce & Gabbana, and for the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, the design duo veered into the beauty of contradictions with pieces that were a visual marvel. Taking to the runway in denim jackets lined in fur and Swarovski crystals, or cargo pants paired with shearling coats, the models oozed decadence and regality that was definitely on brand with Dolce & Gabbana’s image.

Louis Vuitton

In only a few short years since taking over as the creative director at Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams has brought an electricity to fashion with an edge that seamlessly blends the brand’s heritage with contemporary streetwear. For its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, the brand went back in time to move forward under the working title “Remember the Future” and the runway did not disappoint.

One of the standout pieces from its offering was the reversible hooded shearling blouson, a look that met the moment with workwear minimalism and luxury all at once. With clean lines and a distinctive silhouette, the shearling interior created a dual effect that transformed the jacket and added to the brand’s pedigree as a defining label always on the cusp of culture.

Hermès

A brand synonymous with pushing boundaries while bringing opulence in abundance, Hermès chose the Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection to showcase its take on the shearling trend with shearling-lined parkas, flight jackets with shearling trim that were paired with velvet and cashmere for an elegant look for the colder months. The end result was an offering that celebrated the practical and sophisticated elements of luxury.

Don’t call it a comeback!

Shearling’s resilience and re-emergence prove that reinvention is the key to sartorial success. No longer relegated to just outerwear, today’s collections feature the material in sleek jackets, tailored coats, and even accessories — all of which transform the silhouettes of today. As designers continue to recalibrate their lines and embrace sustainable sourcing, consumers can expect the unexpected, as shearling takes center stage as the ultimate winter must-have.