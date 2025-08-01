Most guys are wearing the wrong sandals — here’s how to fix that

There’s no doubt that sandals are the essential footwear for the summer season. Whether you live by the coast or in the inland, sandals are a must-have for the hot weather. While they may seem like a basic add-on to your wardrobe, sandals can still be a stylish touch to your summer looks. Between closed-toe sandals and the classic flip-flops, there are plenty of trendy options to upgrade your sandal line-up this season. However, no matter which sandal option you opt for, it’s vital to ensure that your sandals fit like a glove. Although it may seem like an easy choice to pick up, there are plenty of details to consider when picking out the right sandals. Between fit and comfort, your next pair of sandals should require some research to ensure you get the right pair for you. Before picking up your next pair of sandals, take a look at the following signs to buy with confidence that your sandals will last the entire season.

Signs your sandals are a perfect fit

Before stepping outdoors with your favorite pair of sandals, take a quick look to ensure you know that you have a perfect fit. Any sandal you wear should feel supportive and comfortable, meaning the entire width of your foot should fit within the sandal. If your foot currently lands at the edge of the side of the sandal, it’s recommended to go up a size for a better fit. Additionally, your toes and heel should also be able to fit comfortably within the confines of the sandal. Ensure the sandal has no overhang in either direction to avoid any injury.

While many flip-flops are plain and flat, a proper pair of sandals should deliver some arch support. A lack of arch support can force the foot to do more work when walking for longer periods of time. If you’re trying out new sandals with back straps or material, make sure the material feels comfortable on the skin.

How to know if your sandals aren’t right

According to a study published in the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, up to 72% of people are wearing the wrong size of sandals, signifying a common problem among the masses. If you’re unsure if your sandals fit properly, there are a few signs that it’s time to replace them. If your foot slides back and forward when you walk, there’s a chance your sandals fit too big. Sandals that fit too big can cause blisters on the soles and heel, if your sandal includes a back strap.

While you want straps to keep your foot snugly in place, any strap that feels like it’s digging into your foot is a sign that your sandals are a tad too small. Although your sandals may seem like they fit at first, any foot pain that appears after removing them is another sign that your sandals will need to be replaced. Like any pair of shoes, you should not have to adjust your walking stance for your sandals.

Tips for choosing the right pair of sandals

If you’re unsure what to look for in your next pair of sandals or you don’t know where to start, there are a few details to look out for. While it might not be possible if you’re shopping online, it’s recommended to try on your sandals in person before purchasing. If you’re planning to travel with your sandals, testing them out in person is key to knowing whether they can withstand long walks. On the same note, if you’re planning to wear your sandals for extended periods, consider options with arch support for added comfort and cushioning. Because of the simple design of sandals, it’s best to opt for sandals that have a thicker sole with a lower heel to better absorb impact and avoid foot fatigue. For sandals with straps, choose picks with adjustable straps for a perfect fit. While it might not be as easy as picking up the most stylish pair of sandals on the shelf, picking out the right pair of sandals can save you from foot pain and problems further down the line.

How to maintain your sandals each season

Just like any pair of shoes, sandals also need a level of maintenance to ensure they last you for plenty of seasons. Sandals should be rinsed and dried off immediately after being exposed to dirt, sand, or water, to avoid damage to the materials. If you’re opting for a sandal with a premium leather material, consider purchasing leather conditioner to maintain the same look. For suede sandals, opt for a dry brush or cloth to remove any loose debris. When storing your sandals, keep them out of direct sunlight to avoid damaging the outer material. Simpler materials like rubber can usually be rinsed or submerged in water for a quick rinse. Ensure your sandals are thoroughly dry before next use, to avoid any rubbing, irritation, or odor from occurring.