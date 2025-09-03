 Skip to main content
HAL Studios elevates the Adidas Intimidation Low with biomorphic design

underfoot of adidas intimidation low
First teased back in January of this year, the much-anticipated collaboration between Hal Studios and Adidas is ready to hit the shelves. Taking on one of Adidas’ silhouettes from 1999, the creative house heralded by John Bouquet is getting prepared to bring on its unique take on this Y2K-era sneaker. In the form of the Intimidation Low, the collaboration between Hal Studios and Adidas is a sleek balance between modern design and the retro futurism of the original era. Inspired by the principles of biomorphism, the sneaker takes the shapes and patterns found in nature through fluid lines and an eye-catching structure. First established as an everyday training shoe by Shane Ward, the Intimidation Low reappears as a new must-have sneaker for collectors and stylish users alike. 

Hal Studios and Adidas reimagine the Intimidation Low

white adidas intimidation low
Adidas
Recommended Videos

For the new Intimidation Low, Adidas and Hal Studios have taken on a new contemporary look that brings on a deeper meaning. As described by Bouquet, the design “introduces a new, translucent RPU molded cage, redesigned as a singular organic form. A minimalistic evolution of a silhouette that was truly ahead of its time.” Constructed with a straightforward mesh upper and tonal TPU overlays, the Intimidation Low is sleek and clean. In its technical features, the design comes with Adidas’ adiPREME+ midsoles that provide a better response to each step. Arriving in two colorways, users will be able to choose between the crisp white “Dolomite” hue and the subdued “Meteorite” shade. The Hal Studios x Adidas Intimidation Low sneaker will be available starting on September 3 via Hal Studios’ online store.

