Graphpaper and PUMA elevate the Speedcat Plus in a monochrome triple-leather

In the last couple of seasons, PUMA’s Speedcat silhouette has slowly become the brand’s answer to Adidas’ Samba and Nike’s Cortez revival. As the other brands continue to reinvent and reimagine some of their iconic sneakers, PUMA has taken to designs like the Speedcat for another pass through the spotlight. As the sneaker continues to reach a new audience with playful prints and textures, the brand hasn’t slowed down on releasing new iterations of the classic sneaker. In their latest collaboration on the Speedcat, PUMA has joined forces with Japanese label Graphpaper for a pared-down and subtle take on the sneaker that’s equally as retro as it is elevated. While this partnership takes on the Speedcat Plus, the silhouette’s more statement version, the iconic shape and style of the original Speedcat remains, with remnants of its racing past still visible.

Graphpaper gives PUMA’s Speedcat Plus a luxe makeover

Initially inspired by the lightweight, fireproof sneakers worn by Formula 1 drivers, the Speedcat is PUMA’s retro silhouette that continues to gain momentum. In this new version, Graphpaper has opted for smooth, short suede and nubuck leather in a monochromatic tan shade that exudes minimalism and sleekness. Everything of the sneaker, including laces and outsole, dons this tan shade, making it a monochromatic design that’s versatile enough to be worn casually and formally. Balancing the shoe’s naturally casual look, the Speedcat Plus showcases Graphpaper’s refined minimalist style. This sneaker arrives as part of the Fall/Winter 2025 collection and will land in Graphpaper’s and PUMA’s stores on August 30. An interesting choice for PUMA’s retro sneaker, the minimalist look of the Speedcat Plus represents how brands are constantly looking to bridge the gap between casual and formal wear.