Christian Louboutin elevates the men’s Chelsea boot with its Devon College

When it comes to luxury and heritage brands, none has the history quite like Christian Louboutin. The iconic red sole brand has certified its position among the most distinguishable of them all. Although Louboutin shoes have historically been associated with women’s footwear, the men’s collection doesn’t hold back either. Recently, the brand unveiled its latest Winter 2025 collection, featuring accessories and footwear for both men and women that elevate timeless silhouettes with iconic signature details from Louboutin. One of the collection’s most versatile and premium designs, the Devon College, highlights the ease of the brand’s creation process by revamping a classic boot design into a modern new shoe option. While the rest of the collection includes a vast amount of options for the winter season, the Devon College is undoubtedly the collection’s most favorable for men this season.

Christian Louboutin takes on the Chelsea boot with flair

Although one might expect a Christian Louboutin men’s boot to push the boundaries of boldness and style, the Devon College is a sleek and versatile option that elevates the timeless silhouette. Created to be an urban shoe option, this new Chelsea boot is a contemporary shoe set on a notched sole. While the silhouette resembles that of a traditional Chelsea Boot, Louboutin has upgraded the style with a rounded toe and a straightforward design featuring brown nubuck leather. The boot also features elasticized side panels and a heel loop at the back, making access even easier. Rounding out the design is Christian Louboutin’s iconic red sole, giving the boot the brand’s signature touch. Available via the Christian Louboutin webstore for $1,595, this Chelsea boot is beyond the typical styles one could expect in the fall and winter seasons. Made with premium materials and craftsmanship, it’s an investment piece that will undoubtedly outlast the trends for years to come.