 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

CdG Homme elevates workwear roots with a subtly styled Blundstone boot

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and Blundstone collaborate on a new Chelsea boot

By
blundstone CDGH boot
COMME des GARÇONS

In its history, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME isn’t known for its ample lineup of work boots. While the brand has a vast amount of luxury goods under its belt, rugged footwear isn’t within its niche. However, in recent seasons, the premium luxury brand has become a go-to collaborator for Blundstone, expanding its reach into work-focused footwear. Following their previous collaboration on a kitchen-ready clog, CdG Homme and Blundstone have reunited for a new release that the work-inspired Chelsea Boot inspires. The Blundstone #2553 silhouette is a new design in the brand’s lineup that manages to do all of the work while still maintaining a clean and sleek look. Built for a rugged environment, #2553 doesn’t shy away from style and practicality. 

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and Blundstone discover the Chelsea boot

blundstone x COMME des GARÇONS boot
COMME des GARÇONS
Recommended Videos

Built for all types of environments, the newest collaborative boot from CdGH and Blundstone is the ultimate work-ready Chelsea boot. Made with water-repellent leather and sealed seams, this boot is designed to keep your foot safe and dry throughout the day. Contrasting pull tabs lie on top of the boot, making it easier for accessibility. Along the side, CdGH has swapped the side panel’s gusset with a chic plaid pattern that adds a touch of style. A Vibram sole unit has also replaced Blundstone’s traditional model, giving a sleeker look and cushion. As an added touch, an embossed CdGH motif appears along the sole unit, making it even more contemporary and clean. The CdGH x Blundstone Chelsea boot is only available for purchase at select CdGH boutiques and retailers. As well, it is reported that only 200 pairs of the design are available for sale globally.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Jack Mason drops official Root Beer GMT that isn’t a Rolex
Jack mason Official Root Beer GMT Watch

Jack Mason has launched the first official Root Beer GMT watch through a partnership with A&W, joining soda-branded timepieces that compete with Rolex's decades-long dominance of beverage-nicknamed watches.

The Texas brand follows Seiko's recent official Pepsi GMT collaboration, bringing legitimate soda branding to the GMT category historically controlled by Rolex models like the "Pepsi," "Coke," and "Root Beer" GMT-Master variations that earned their nicknames from bezel colors.

Read more
Vans and Engineered Garments rework the Slip-On with intentional mismatch
Vans and Engineered Garments bring a mismatched vibe to sneakers
mismatched vans x engineered garments

Vans is no stranger to creating iconic silhouettes, but their latest collaboration with Engineered Garments takes their heritage a step further into its history. Focused on high-quality craftsmanship and premium design, their latest collaborative design is an elevated casual sneaker for a new generation. Taking on the Slip-On 98 silhouette, the two brands reinterpret this signature style by honoring its heritage while modernizing it for a new era. Making a statement with an asymmetrical style, the new design of the Slip-On 98 isn’t overtly statement yet manages to pack a punch with minimal effort. Still full of Vans’ casual coolness and Engineered Garments' knack for street style, this sneaker is the ultimate way to refresh your casual sneakers without sacrificing style. 

Mix and match with Vans x Engineered Garments Slip-On 98

Read more
HAL Studios elevates the Adidas Intimidation Low with biomorphic design
HAL Studios and Adidas revamp the Intimidation Low with flair
pair of adidas intimidation low

First teased back in January of this year, the much-anticipated collaboration between Hal Studios and Adidas is ready to hit the shelves. Taking on one of Adidas’ silhouettes from 1999, the creative house heralded by John Bouquet is getting prepared to bring on its unique take on this Y2K-era sneaker. In the form of the Intimidation Low, the collaboration between Hal Studios and Adidas is a sleek balance between modern design and the retro futurism of the original era. Inspired by the principles of biomorphism, the sneaker takes the shapes and patterns found in nature through fluid lines and an eye-catching structure. First established as an everyday training shoe by Shane Ward, the Intimidation Low reappears as a new must-have sneaker for collectors and stylish users alike. 

Hal Studios and Adidas reimagine the Intimidation Low

Read more