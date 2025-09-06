CdG Homme elevates workwear roots with a subtly styled Blundstone boot

In its history, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME isn’t known for its ample lineup of work boots. While the brand has a vast amount of luxury goods under its belt, rugged footwear isn’t within its niche. However, in recent seasons, the premium luxury brand has become a go-to collaborator for Blundstone, expanding its reach into work-focused footwear. Following their previous collaboration on a kitchen-ready clog, CdG Homme and Blundstone have reunited for a new release that the work-inspired Chelsea Boot inspires. The Blundstone #2553 silhouette is a new design in the brand’s lineup that manages to do all of the work while still maintaining a clean and sleek look. Built for a rugged environment, #2553 doesn’t shy away from style and practicality.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and Blundstone discover the Chelsea boot

Built for all types of environments, the newest collaborative boot from CdGH and Blundstone is the ultimate work-ready Chelsea boot. Made with water-repellent leather and sealed seams, this boot is designed to keep your foot safe and dry throughout the day. Contrasting pull tabs lie on top of the boot, making it easier for accessibility. Along the side, CdGH has swapped the side panel’s gusset with a chic plaid pattern that adds a touch of style. A Vibram sole unit has also replaced Blundstone’s traditional model, giving a sleeker look and cushion. As an added touch, an embossed CdGH motif appears along the sole unit, making it even more contemporary and clean. The CdGH x Blundstone Chelsea boot is only available for purchase at select CdGH boutiques and retailers. As well, it is reported that only 200 pairs of the design are available for sale globally.