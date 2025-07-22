 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Aimé Leon Dore unveils a new trio of New Balance 860v2s

Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance launch their newest collection

By
inside of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance insole
Aimé Leon Dore / Aimé Leon Dore

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are no strangers to collaborating on special projects. Having had a lengthy partnership that spans multiple collections, these two brands have managed to create a perfect harmony. In their newest launch, the duo is releasing three new 860v2 sneakers that have plenty of color to admire. While most partnerships of this length can start to become repetitive, the latest collection showcases another breath of fresh air into the lineup that New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore fans will adore. Featuring a range of textures and colorways, the new 860v2 trio is perfect for those seeking bolder and statement hues. Although Aimé Leon Dore has just announced the opening of the pre-order window for the latest release, users will have to wait a few more months for them to arrive, making them the first exciting ‘release’ of 2026.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance bring on the color once more

orange and silver Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance
Aimé Leon Dore / Aimé Leon Dore

After a month-long teasing from Aimé Leon Dore, the time has finally come for the pre-order window to open for ALD x New Balance’s upcoming launch. Taking on the silhouette of the 860v2, the trio features breathable mesh uppers of glossy overlays. N-ergy cushioning and ABZORB compose the design’s footwear technology and inject comfort and cushion into the shoe for all-day comfort. Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance co-branding is sprinkled throughout the design, including the sockliner and tongue. Pre-orders are now available via Aimé Leon Dore’s e-commerce store for $150. However, the current delivery window is stated to be between February and March 2026. While users will have to wait a little less than a year, these exciting sneakers are expected to make a big splash in the year to follow.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

New Balance 992 returns in a sleek Dark Camo colorway
New Balance brings a new color to the 992 sneaker
new balance 992 sneakers in dark camo

While its design might not seem drastically different from other New Balance sneakers, the 992 silhouette has earned its status as one of the most popular in the brand’s lineup. First released in 2006 to commemorate the brand’s 100th anniversary, the 992 gained notoriety as the go-to sneaker for the late Steve Jobs. As part of his uniform, the 992 became a go-to practical shoe for many. While Steve Jobs was keen on the sneaker’s grey shade, the newest release of the sneaker sets out to give this silhouette a moodier feel. Not straying too far from its traditional look, the latest 992 will feature a darker colorway, making it a perfect option for those seeking a comfortable shoe later in the year. 

New Balance’s 992 sneaker gets a fall-ready upgrade

Read more
A first look at the understated New Balance 204L for Fall 2025
New Balance unveils its newest fall release
pair of new balance 204L

While summer is still in high gear, that hasn’t stopped brands from unveiling their upcoming fall releases. One of the designs expected to hit shelves later this year comes from New Balance, which has often teased its upcoming releases well in advance, allowing fans to plan accordingly. As recently announced, New Balance is already getting a head start with a preview of their latest 204L model set to hit stores in time for autumn hikes. The 204L sneaker is no stranger to the spotlight, with the brand using the silhouette in recent collaborations with AURALEE and BASKETCASE. This time, the brand is launching its own updated in-house version of the retro design that utilizes metallic hues and textures for a shiny look. 

New Balance goes slim with the 204L in metallic

Read more
The fan-favorite New Balance 992 returns in Marsh Green for summer
New Balance releases a new 992 sneaker
new balance 992 marsh green

New Balance is home to many archival favorites, and the brand is not shy about bringing them back into the spotlight. This time around, New Balance is remixing its retro 992 model with a brand-new colorway for a fresh take, ready for summer. With new premium materials and high-quality craftsmanship, the newest 992 silhouette offers a sophisticated take that is ready for a new generation. With a clean base and hints of color throughout, this new sneaker is a refreshing and versatile option for those still looking for their summer sneaker. True to New Balance’s style, the sneaker seamlessly merges its traditional elements with modern details, creating a shoe that’s sure to become a new favorite for many. 

Step into the New Balance 992 in “Marsh Green”

Read more