Aimé Leon Dore unveils a new trio of New Balance 860v2s

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are no strangers to collaborating on special projects. Having had a lengthy partnership that spans multiple collections, these two brands have managed to create a perfect harmony. In their newest launch, the duo is releasing three new 860v2 sneakers that have plenty of color to admire. While most partnerships of this length can start to become repetitive, the latest collection showcases another breath of fresh air into the lineup that New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore fans will adore. Featuring a range of textures and colorways, the new 860v2 trio is perfect for those seeking bolder and statement hues. Although Aimé Leon Dore has just announced the opening of the pre-order window for the latest release, users will have to wait a few more months for them to arrive, making them the first exciting ‘release’ of 2026.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance bring on the color once more

After a month-long teasing from Aimé Leon Dore, the time has finally come for the pre-order window to open for ALD x New Balance’s upcoming launch. Taking on the silhouette of the 860v2, the trio features breathable mesh uppers of glossy overlays. N-ergy cushioning and ABZORB compose the design’s footwear technology and inject comfort and cushion into the shoe for all-day comfort. Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance co-branding is sprinkled throughout the design, including the sockliner and tongue. Pre-orders are now available via Aimé Leon Dore’s e-commerce store for $150. However, the current delivery window is stated to be between February and March 2026. While users will have to wait a little less than a year, these exciting sneakers are expected to make a big splash in the year to follow.