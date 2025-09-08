 Skip to main content
Adidas elevates the Samba with lounge-worthy luxury in the Lux edition

Adidas upgrades its iconic sneaker with the Samba Lux

burgundy samba lux
Adidas

Having the coolest sneakers around is no longer enough. As more users seek a blended and versatile shoe that can easily translate to different looks and situations, brands are revamping their iconic silhouettes to create shoes that can do it all. One brand that has managed to upgrade its sneakers with a formal flair is none other than Adidas. We’ve seen through collaborations with Kith and Wales Bonner how the German-founded brand has been able to easily transform its Superstar and Samba sneakers into formal, yet casual, shoes. Continuing on this path, Adidas’ newest look for their Samba sneakers takes it up a level from casual to formal. Under the name “Samba Lux,” this new sneaker uses clean and crisp details to create the perfect sneaker for dressier occasions. 

Adidas’ Samba sneaker gets a new luxe makeover

black adidas samba lux
Adidas
Borrowing details from your favorite formal shoes, the new Adidas Samba Lux is the elevated sneaker your wardrobe was waiting for. Featuring leather uppers in either burgundy or black, the design has been upgraded with a natural-colored leather trim and platform crepe sole. Unlike typical sneakers that include classic gum soles, the Samba Lux is built with crepe rubber, giving it a small but significantly different look. The eyelets have also been remixed with kilt tassels that can be removed if you wish. The Samba logo remains on the design; however, instead of its typical printed wordmark, this design features a stamped look. While there is no confirmed release date, the sneaker will land via Adidas’ various platforms, the Confirmed app, and select stockists for around $110. 

