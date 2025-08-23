A classic renewed: New Balance 993 debuts in bold “Community Blue”

While New Balance’s release calendar includes plenty of collaborative designs and one-of-a-kind launches, the brand is still looking towards its classic designs for new footwear options. Beloved by New Balance fans, the 993 silhouette is making its return with a lively hue that’ll stand out among the muted tones of the fall season. First released in 2008, the 993 silhouette is a timeless design that pays homage to the brand’s retro running shoes, with the addition of modern performance and comfort features. As part of the brand’s “Made in USA” line, the new shoe focuses on premium craftsmanship and high-quality materials. Balancing New Balance’s retro heritage with a contemporary look, New Balance’s 993 is a versatile fall sneaker that offers style, design, and quality.

New Balance brings back the 993 sneaker for the fall

Taking advantage of the 993’s iconic black mesh and gray underlays, the new design features premium pig suede uppers in a striking light blue color. With a prominent contrast, the 993 manages to stand out without overpowering the features that make it timeless. Included in the design is a combined ABZORB and ACTEVA midsole cushioning that offers all-day wear and support. Also featured on the sneaker is the line’s “Made in USA” branding that’s placed on the tongue. While released in many international markets already, the New Balance 993 is set to make its return in “Community Blue” in the upcoming weeks for a retail price of around $200. Offering New Balance fans the opportunity to own the brand’s most beloved model, the 993 is a staple for any closet or collector looking to add a punch of color to their closet.