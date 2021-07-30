Watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown on Prime Video Today

Car-loving best friends Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are back, with the ongoing fourth series of The Grand Tour now taking the trio to Scotland in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The third episode of the fourth season premieres today only on Prime Video, and if you’re looking to watch it, then now’s the time to sign up for Amazon Prime so you can watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown online.

How to Watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown Online in the U.S.

The fourth series of The Grand Tour, the Amazon-exclusive show starring the original hosts of the series Top Gear, has had a bumpy ride due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions. Instead of a traditional episode structure, the fourth series — which actually premiered in 2019 — consists of several one-off specials. The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown is the third entry in the season, with Clarkson, Hammond, and May now headed to Scotland.

The fourth series has also changed the format of the show somewhat, removing some smaller segments and instead focusing more on the hosts’ adventure challenges around the globe. The three must choose their own vehicles for the tasks put in front of them, and this isn’t limited to cars: The first episode of the fourth series put the trio’s sea legs to the test as they had to navigate the Mekong Delta river.

The newer format for the fourth season still brings all of the usual antics, hijinks, and friendly rivalries that the trio is known for, and for The Grand Tour: Lochdown, Clarkson, Hammond, and May will be traveling across Scotland from Edinburg to the Western Isles. For this challenge, they’ll have several American muscle cars to choose from. These include vehicles like the Dodge Challenger, Ford Shelby Mustang GT500, and Chevrolet Camaro, among other icons.

The newest special in the fourth series of The Grand Tour is premiering today exclusively on Prime Video. That means that if you want to watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown online, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $13 per month or $119 per year. That also lets you enjoy all four seasons of The Grand Tour (including upcoming specials), a ton of other movies and shows, and numerous benefits including free audiobooks and complimentary two-day shipping on eligible Amazon purchases.

