Walmart is Practically Giving Away This 65-inch TV Today

Vann Vicente
By
Vizio 65-Inch TV mounted to wall.

Whether it’s for watching live sports or movies, a big-screen TV is the crucial centerpiece of your living room. That’s why you need a TV that looks great and can handle any content you throw at it, whether it’s to watch the best shows on Netflix or to live stream UFC. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your TV set, look no further than this fantastic deal at Walmart. Right now, you can pick up the Vizio V665-J 65-inch 4K TV for just $498, which is a $100 discount on the original $598 price tag. This is an excellent value for a TV that has everything you need to watch your favorite content and more. Keep reading to learn more about this fantastic deal.

For under $500, this Vizio 65-inch TV makes watching all your favorite shows, movies, and live events an absolute pleasure. The big screen with a 4K Ultra HD resolution gives you plenty of real estate to soak in all the details happening on the screen, whether it’s big action scenes or wide-angle shots of a football field. There’s also full-array backlighting, which ensures uniformity across the display and prevents inconsistencies. When you watch a movie with a lush color palette, you’ll also immediately notice the screen’s vivid colors and fantastic contrast. That’s thanks to the Dolby Vision format and HDR10+ that provides excellent dynamic range and color accuracy. If you’re watching content not in 4K, you’ll also enjoy the automatic intelligent 4K upscaling that sharpens the image.

Not only can you use all the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu but you’ll also love watching live sports online on this TV. You’ll get plenty of access to live sports through the included WatchFree+ catalog, along with access to live TV streaming apps and sports subscriptions. You can also supplement it with the built-in Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, which gives you the ability to wirelessly show any content on your phone directly to your TV. You can control the content through the included Vizio Voice remote or the SmartCast mobile app.

This is the perfect TV for streaming and sports, and it’s available right now for an amazing discount. You can pick up this Vizio 65-inch 4K TV for just $498, a hefty $100 off its regular price of $598. Start watching all your favorite movies and shows by clicking the “Buy Now” button below. This TV could be in very limited stock in Walmart right now, so get this set as soon as you can!

