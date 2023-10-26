 Skip to main content
This 50-inch 4K TV is under $250, and it’s flying off the shelves

Aaron Mamiit
By
Vizio 65-inch V-series 4K TV in living room.
Vizio

There was a time when you need to spend at least $500 to get a 50-inch 4K TV, but that’s no longer the case as brands are getting more aggressive with their prices. You can now get one for about half that — just $248 for the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, following a $71 discount from Walmart on its original price of $319. If you think this is a great deal, you’re not alone because it’s a very popular offer, with more than 500 units of the 4K TV sold within the past 24 hours. Stocks may already be running low, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, don’t hesitate to proceed with the purchase.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which not only enables 4K Ultra HD resolution, but also offers the ability to upscale all content to 4K quality to maximize the 50-inch screen. It also supports Dolby Vision Bright Mode, which will allow you to enjoy lifelike details, vivid colors, and incredible brightness. To complete the cinematic experience, the TV also comes with DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive audio.

You’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch on the Vizio V-Series 4K TV because it features the brand’s SmartCast platform, through which you can access all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. You’ll also get free streaming channels through WatchFree+, and you can use voice commands for navigation through the Vizio Voice Remote. The 4K TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Chromecast, so you can play videos from your mobile devices on the 50-inch display.

The 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is currently on sale for a very affordable $248 from Walmart, for savings of $71 on its sticker price of $319. It’s not going to stay this cheap for a long time though — with more than 500 units sold over the previous 24 hours, the end of the offer is probably coming soon. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite content on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, there’s no time to hesitate with your purchase, so push through with the transaction while the discount it still online.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
We can’t believe this 50-inch Roku 4K TV is under $200 — but it is
this 50 inch 4k tv is 148 for black friday onn 70 on wall

Would you believe that you can get a 50-inch smart TV for less than $200? It's possible right now with Walmart's offer for the 50-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV, which drops its price to just $198 from its original price of $238 after a $40 discount. This bargain isn't going to last forever though, and with more than 1,000 units of the 4K TV sold within the past 24 hours, we're not sure how long stocks will remain available. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV
The Onn. 4K Roku TV comes with a 50-inch screen featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike color and sharp details. That won't be of much use if you've got nothing to watch, but fortunately, this is a smart TV that's powered by the Roku platform. You'll have access to a virtually unlimited library of shows, movies, sports programs, documentaries, and all other kinds of content from the popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. Whether it's for game night with the boys, family bonding on the weekends, alone time with your guilty pleasures, or all of the above, the Onn. 4K Roku TV will prove to be a reliable TV.

Big TVs aren’t always expensive: This 75-inch is under $500 today
onn 85 uhd led roku smart tv deal walmart june 2023 50 inch qled 4k

Look, if you're going to be watching some of the best movies on Netflix, want to watch the latest UFC fights, or you want to catch your favorite sports matches, you should be doing it in style. And by style, we mean watching in the best possible resolution with an incredibly clear and vivid picture, exceptional sound, and an easy-to-use interface -- like Roku's smart streaming platform. Thanks to Walmart's latest deal you can get all of this while saving quite a bit of money -- $80 to be exact. The 75-inch Onn Frameless 4K TV is just $498, down from $578, and it's both smart home ready and will allow you to start streaming right out of the box, provided you connect it to your local WiFi first. You can grab that deal or learn a little more about this TV below.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Onn Frameless 4K TV
There's a lot to love about 4K Ultra HD TVs, in general, let alone one that includes the Roku smart streaming platform built-in, but this Onn set is a well-rounded choice. It's affordable, capable, feature-friendly, and ready to rock and roll right out of the box. What more could you ask for, really, especially at this price point?

Perfect for watching sports, this 58-inch 4K TV is on sale for $268
hisense 58 inch r6 4k smart tv deal walmart june 2023

Summer is here, and while higher temperatures can be reason to head outside, they can also be a good reason to stay inside. You can always beat the afternoon heat with a great home theater setup, and today you can get one started with some savings. The 58-inch model of the Hisense R6 4K TV is seeing a pretty impressive price drop at Walmart today. It would regularly set you back $338, but today you can grab it for just $268. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas.

Why you should get the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV
There’s no better way to settle into the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Hulu than with a capable 4K TV. The Hisense R6 4K TV has a range of great features that make it worthy of being called capable, including an impressive 4K picture. It packs incredible detail into the 4K resolution. This is boosted by HDR technology that increases contrast and creates a sharper, more colorful image. This is a good TV if you watch a lot of sports or action movies, or if you enjoy the thrill of video games. It has a technology called Motion Rate 120 that will eliminate lag and keep the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced action and quick-cutting scenes.

