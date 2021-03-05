UFC 259 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

With 30 combatants entering the Octagon and three championship bouts on the main card, UFC 259: Adesanya vs. Blachowicz is an event you don’t want to miss. This pay-per-view, which airs Saturday starting at 6 PM ET, will be broadcast exclusively via ESPN+ (and you still have time to sign up and grab the PPV bundle if you haven’t already). The UFC 259 fight card features a star-studded roster of some of the top talents in the world of MMA. Read on to find out more about the champions, their challengers, and other top-ranked fighters who will be doing their ring walks at UFC 259.

There are three fight cards scheduled for UFC 259, the main event being a contest for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Current champ Jan Blachowicz (27-8), who won the belt last September at UFC 253, will be defending his title for the first time against reigning middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya. Adesanya boasts an undefeated record of 20-0 and has moved up a weight class for this fight to challenge Blachowicz for the light heavyweight championship. If the Stylebender wins, he’ll be one of few fighters to have held titles in two divisions simultaneously.

Related

The co-main event at UFC 259 has two-division champion Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes (20-4) defending the women’s featherweight title against Megan Anderson (11-1). Nunes is widely regarded as the best female fighter in MMA right now (if not the best in MMA history) and has successfully defended her belts six times so far. UFC 259 will be the second women’s featherweight championship defense by the Lioness, and she is a strong favorite to win here.

The third championship battle on the UFC 259 main card pits Petr “No Mercy” Yan (15-1) against Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling (19-3). Yan is the reigning bantamweight champion while Sterling is the top-ranked fighter on the UFC bantamweight roster, putting these combatants on pretty even ground. With the odds of this fight currently sitting at around 50/50, this third and final championship matchup should be very interesting.

There are 15 fights in total across the early preliminary, preliminary, and main cards at UFC 259. Some other top talent entering the Octagon on Saturday includes second-ranked light heavyweight fighter Thiago Santos, former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz, and second-ranked flyweight Joseph Benavidez. You can check out the whole lineup here, but to watch this UFC PPV, you’ll also want to sign up for ESPN+ now if you haven’t already so you can score a one-year subscription along with the UFC 259 pay-per-view for a nice $40 discount.

UFC 259 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Lívia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Editors' Recommendations