Best Buy is practically giving away this 50-inch QLED 4K TV today

Briley Kenney
By
2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.
TCL

Just in time for the sports season, Best Buy is hosting an excellent sale on TVs and entertainment devices, and boy, do we have one you’re definitely going to want to see. Whether you’re checking out our weekend watch list, catching up on weekly football, watching some old-school movies like E.T. or The Goonies, or streaming the latest UFC livestream, you’re going to need an excellent, ultra-high-definition TV. Look no further than the TCL 50-inch Class Q5 4K QLED HDR smart TV with Google TV’s smart streaming platform built-in. Why? Because normally it’s $400, but Best Buy is offering it right now for just $300. That is a phenomenal deal and one you’ll want to scoop up as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch Class Q5 4K QLED HDR smart Google TV

We’ll go over the specifications and features, which are important, but also, you’ll probably want to plan ahead and consider what you’ll be watching on a gorgeous TV such as this. While watching sports, you’ll be able to see the field, players, and everything happening on screen, no matter how frantic, in remarkable clarity and detail. Not just because of the 4K ultra-HD definition but also because of the Quantum Dot technology that offers exceptional sharpness and color clarity with an UltraWide color gamut — for more accurate colors and representations.

You can start streaming as soon as you take the TV out of the box and set it up, thanks to Google TV’s smart OS. The game accelerator 120 variable refresh rate with special gaming mode (ALLM) and AMD FreeSync support, plus motion rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion, means that smooth gameplay won’t overtake video clarity. Your games will look smooth, beautiful, and sharper than ever.

If you’re not into gaming, don’t worry, there’s still plenty to love here, like DTS Virtual:X support, HDR PRO+, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support, Bluetooth connectivity, Chromecast built-in, and much more. Plus, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control the TV using simple voice commands.

If you’re going to watch this week’s NFL Sunday Ticket games in style and with ridiculously good visual fidelity, you’ll want to pick one of these up. Normally $400, Best Buy is offering them for $300 today. Hurry, though. They’ll be gone before you know it, and you might lose out on a TV of this size, with QLED technology and smart functionality built-in.

