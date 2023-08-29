 Skip to main content
Great for sports, this 85-inch QLED TV just got a major price cut

Briley Kenney
By
TCL 85 inch Q6 QLED 4K smart Google TV lifestyle image in living room.
Just in time for the new sports season, TV deals are starting to trickle down, offering some of the best prices we’ve seen all year, maybe even better than the holiday prices expected towards the end of the year. From the best TV deals all around to Super Bowl-worthy TV deals or even a TV deal to watch the game outside, there sure is a lot to choose from. But we’ve found one that’s incredibly versatile, perfect for sports, gaming, standard streaming, and much more. Amazon offers the TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K smart Google TV for 31% off, saving you about $500. Normally $1,600, you can grab it right now for just $1,100. It’s not just a massive TV but also comes loaded with features, including the built-in smart Google TV platform, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and a voice remote with Alexa compatibility.

Why you should buy the TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K smart Google TV

Of particular note is the massive size of this QLED TV, at a whopping 85 inches, but even that large, it doesn’t sacrifice quality or features. You get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive and cinematic experiences with motion rate 240 and MEMC frame insertion for incredible motion clarity. Thanks to the unique game accelerator mode that also extends to gaming, which ensures a fluid and fast 120Hz variable refresh rate for responsive gameplay. HDR PRO+, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG offer enhanced contrast, better and more accurate colors, and sharp details and clarity. All of that, paired with the Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) and an ultrawide color gamut, means you’re getting remarkable visual fidelity and not emptying your wallet to achieve it.

The Google TV smart streaming platform puts you in touch with the entertainment you love, including your favorite services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Watch all your favorite shows and movies without needing additional equipment, just a local WiFi network. Plus, with the included voice remote and Amazon Alexa compatibility, you can search for content, control playback, and interact with smart home devices, all via custom voice commands. It’s an opportunity to experience truly hands-free connections to your home and tech.

Most importantly, you get a massive 85-inch TV to watch sports in all of its glory. It’s perfect for sports parties, barbecues, or just extending your living room setup to something larger and more immersive.

Thanks to Amazon, you can enjoy the TCL 85-inch for much less, up to 31% off, to be exact. Normally $1,600, the current deal shaves about $500 off the price, dropping it down to $1,100. That is an incredible deal on a smart QLED Google TV, yes, but it’s also an amazing deal on a TV this size. Don’t wait because this deal is going to be gone before you know it.

