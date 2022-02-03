Get This 70-inch TV for ONLY $500 for Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl LVI is all set, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams winning their respective NFL conference championships to set a date for the big game on Feb. 13. If you’re planning to watch the event from the comfort of your own living room, you still have time to upgrade your home theater setup in order to better appreciate the sights and sounds of this year’s Super Bowl. An offer that you should heavily consider is Best Buy’s $330 discount for the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $500, from its original price of $830.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV features a 70-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for impressive clarity and detail, in addition to High Dynamic Range technology for accurate colors and more lifelike images on the screen. The TV isn’t all about the visuals though, as you can further enhance its audio output by connecting devices such as soundbars through its HDMI ports and via Bluetooth. This will help you prepare for the star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

After the next NFL champion is crowned, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV will help you search for more content to watch as it’s also a smart TV, powered by Google’s Android TV. The platform enables access to all your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+, and it utilizes the TV’s voice remote so that you can issue voice commands to Google Assistant for functions such as searching for movies, launching apps, and controlling playback.

If you’re already looking forward to watching Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, you need to prepare a worthy display such as the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s available on Best Buy for just $500, after a $330 discount to its original price of $830. To make sure that you can take advantage of the offer, and so that the TCL 4-Series 4K TV will arrive at your doorstep ahead of the big game, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

