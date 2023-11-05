 Skip to main content
Great for sports: The cheapest 50-inch QLED TV worth buying

Andrew Morrisey
By
Sports lovers may also love this deal on a new 4K TV, as it’s a good way to get some lifelike sports action into your home with some savings. The 50-inch model of the TCL Q5 QLED 4K TV is going for just $250 at Best Buy right now. This is a $150 savings from its regular price of $400, and it makes a great way to watch things like the best sports streaming services and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. Best Buy is including free next day delivery with a purchase, as well as in-store pickup in many locations.

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands over the last few years. It provides a lot of technology and a great 4K picture at modest price points. With the 50-inch model of the TCL Q5 4K TV you’ll be getting a TV that’s not too big and not too small. It should fit nicely into almost any home theater setup, or it can stand alone in smaller rooms. When it comes to picture quality, it has 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology. QLED offers more than a billion colors for rich, lifelike images, and it creates one of the most immersive experiences available on the market.

The smarts TCL includes in its TVs also contribute to their high value price points. The TCL Q5 4K TV is powered by Google TV Smart OS. Google TV brings your favorite movies, shows, and live TV together all in one place, making it easy to navigate and find your favorite content, as well as new content you might like and may not otherwise notice. This TV also has DTS Virtual:X. This is an audio technology that processes everything you watch and presents it with immersive 3D sound. This makes it a great option for enjoying the games every Sunday, or for taking in the best sports documentaries of all time.

While the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K TV would regularly cost $400, right now you can grab it for just $250. This makes for a savings of $150, and Best Buy is including free next day shipping with a purchase.

Andrew Morrisey
