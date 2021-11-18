Walmart Has a 50-inch 4K TV for $199 for Black Friday 2021

Every year, Black Friday TV deals offer the best opportunities to upgrade the display of your home theater setup, with discounts that will let you afford bigger screens and more advanced features for your next TV. The sheer number of deals may be daunting though, so if you don’t know where to start, we highly recommend that you go for Walmart Black Friday TV deals. The retailer has actually already rolled out discounts for TVs ahead of Black Friday, including a $129 discount for this 50-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $199, from its original price of $328.

The Sceptre U515CV-U features a 50-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, for lifelike images and brilliant colors. It comes with three HDMI ports, so you can have three sources connected to the TV at the same time, for easy switching between them. For audio, the TV is equipped with DTS SRS TruSurround HD, for smooth treble and maximum bass that will contribute to the overall cinematic experience when you watch movies and shows.

Unlike most 4K TVs in the market though, the Sceptre U515CV-U isn’t a smart TV. That’s easily fixed though — if you want to watch streaming content, like the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows, on the 4K TV, you can simply connect it to a streaming device, such as a Roku streaming stick, the Google Chromecast, or the Apple TV.

The Sceptre U515CV-U 4K TV is already a steal at its original price, so it’s an even more tempting purchase with Walmart’s discount. The 50-inch 4K TV is $129 off from the retailers, which lowers its price to just $199 from $328. It’s unclear if the offer will be available through Black Friday though, so to make sure that you purchase the Sceptre U515CV-U 4K TV for this heavily discounted price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

