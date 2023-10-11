Samsung’s ‘Frame’ QLED TV just had its price slashed for Prime Day

If you want a TV that’s as much an art piece as it is a TV, then Samsung’s Frame is the way to go. Not only does it have a gorgeous picture, but it can also act like a picture frame and thereby blend into the wall so that it doesn’t even look like a TV. Even better, you can get it at a substantial discount from Samsung, with some sizing offering up to $800 off, which is quite substantial.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame TV

For a lot of people who care about how their living room decorations and layout look, having a big TV taking up a bunch of space on a wall or TV stand can be a bit jarring. Luckily, Samsung’s Frame TV can fit seamlessly into the decoration of a living room with its ability to show artwork or pictures that you upload. The screen has a matte layout that helps with viewing and making it look like a real painting, and with Art Mode, and Samsung’s subscription, you can cycle through thousands of pieces of artwork or pick your favorite and have that show up instead. You can also let it go to sleep when nobody is around, so you aren’t wasting any electricity.

Beyond that, the overall specs of the TV are great. For example, you get a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming on a console or a high-end PC, especially since they can’t take advantage of the 4k resolution. If you’re not a gamer, though, the high refresh rate is still good for action-packed content like sports. Another great feature is the Tizen Smart TV platform, which ties into the Samsung ecosystem really well, and lets you handle connect things like Samsung Health or even make big conference calls with Google Duo.

There's a lot to say about the Frame that we can't cover here, so it's well worth checking their page out for all their great features. Suffice it to say, if you like the idea of a TV that can blend into your room decoration and that comes with a ton of features, grabbing one of the Frame TVs is worth it.

