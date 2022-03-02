Save $250 off Your Mattress During the Saatva Mardi Gras Sale

Saatva, one of the best names in mattresses, is having a massive Mardi Gras sale right now. Among the mattresses available at a huge discount are the best mattresses of the bunch, the Saatva classic mattress, and the wildly popular Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress, both of which are seeing a discount of up to $250 depending on mattress size. There are great mattress deals across the board though, with Saatva offering a $250 discount on any order of $1,495 or more, as long as it includes a mattress. Free in-room delivery and setup is included, as are free mattress and foundation removal should you need it. This Mardi Gras Super Sale ends on Thursday, March 3, so head over to Saatva now to explore some new mattress options.

You really can’t go wrong with just about any Saatva mattress, whether you are in the market for one of the best firm mattresses, one of the best mattresses for back pain, or one of the best cooling mattresses. But the highlights of this Saatva Mardi Gras Super Sale are the Saatva classic mattress and the Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress. The Saatva Classic mattress is a traditional mattress that comes in all bed sizes, and is available in 11.5-inch or 14.5-inch height. It’s also available in different firmnesses, which include Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. It’s luxurious, durable, and breathable, allowing for a cooler night’s sleep with a natural breathable organic cotton cover and a dual-coil design that allows more airflow to help disperse body heat while you sleep.

The Loom & Leaf mattress by Saatva is another popular option for your home. It comes in all bed sizes as well, and two degrees of firmness, Relaxed Firm and Firm. It features ultra-premium 5-pound memory foam and high-density foam layers that contour to your body to relieve pressure points while you sleep, and an ultra breathable gel-infused foam keeps you cool throughout the night while providing extra support for your lower back. The Loom & Leaf mattress even qualifies as a healthier mattress, as it’s hypoallergenic, and it features an antimicrobial organic cotton cover and a nontoxic natural thistle flame barrier.

You can’t go wrong with a Saatva mattress, and you can’t go wrong with any purchase during this Saatva Mardi Gras Super Sale. Each mattress features certain discounts, and any order over $1,495 will automatically get a $250 discount as long as a mattress is part of the purchase. Many great perks come with buying a Saatva mattress, including free shipping, free mattress removal, a 15-year warranty, and a 180-night home trial.

