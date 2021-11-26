Right now, there’s an amazing QLED TV Black Friday deal that’s ideal for many people looking to upgrade their TV setup. Available at Best Buy, you can buy the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K TV for just $470, saving you a huge $180 off the usual price. If you’ve been considering buying a QLED TV for a while, this is the ideal time to snap one up, easily being one of the best Black Friday TV deals out there. Buy it now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around for long. If you do miss out, check out the Walmart Black Friday TV deals to tempt you elsewhere.

QLED technology at a great price

Large screen

Voice controls

Chromecast built-in

This TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K TV offers a lot for a great price. Of course, there’s the exceptional QLED technology that provides greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, but there’s more to it than that. This includes contrast control zones so that contrast is optimized across up to 60 localized zones for superior distinction between bright and dark areas of each image. HDR Pro and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG help here, too.

Also Available:

Elsewhere, the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K TV is smart, too. Google TV OS offers access to thousands of streaming apps, so it’s a breeze to watch the best Netflix shows through the TV. There’s also hands-free voice control with Alexa support so you can easily command your TV without having to grab the remote every time. Chromecast is built-in too, so it’s simple to stream content via your Android or iOS device. Finally, gamers will love the auto game mode and variable refresh rate mode that mean you get a smoother, lag-free gaming experience.

Normally priced at $650, the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K TV is down to just $470 right now at Best Buy. Stock is likely to be limited, so snap it up now while you still can.

When Does This QLED TV Black Friday Deal End?

It’s only just begun. Unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we have a whole lot of time to act on this incredible deal. Since deals like this are normally limited in stock, the time to act on a new, high-functioning TV might be right now — not to mention that the retailer hasn’t noted when this deal will expire. Since this deal began on Black Friday, shoppers will be looking for products just like this to boost themselves into the next generation of entertainment, all while saving a big chunk of money. This means that, though it is not explicitly stated, this deal probably won’t last through the weekend.

Still not sure? Something that may boost your decision is the inclusion of three free months of Apple TV+ that will go along with your brand new 4K Smart TV. While this product offer is limited, so are the benefits that come with the decision to buy it as soon as possible. Whether it runs out or expires, either of those things has been known to happen at a moment’s notice with deals such as this. To make you feel more at ease with moving forward on such a purchase, it’s good to know that this retailer is offering a Holiday Return Period when you may return this item anytime before January 16. In this case, you will know whether or not you made the right decision while the TV is already sitting in your living room.

Should You Shop This QLED TV Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday typically offers a rerun of the best QLED TV Black Friday deals, so it’s unlikely you’ll see anything better on the day. Worst of all, there’s no guarantee that you’ll still see the same deals you saw on Black Friday. Buy this TV now if it’s the one for you.

Remember — you can always cancel the order or even return the TV if you happen to see a better offer on Cyber Monday.

