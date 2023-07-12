 Skip to main content
We can’t believe this 50-inch Roku 4K TV is under $200 — but it is

Aaron Mamiit
By

Would you believe that you can get a 50-inch smart TV for less than $200? It’s possible right now with Walmart’s offer for the 50-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV, which drops its price to just $198 from its original price of $238 after a $40 discount. This bargain isn’t going to last forever though, and with more than 1,000 units of the 4K TV sold within the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how long stocks will remain available. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV

The Onn. 4K Roku TV comes with a 50-inch screen featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike color and sharp details. That won’t be of much use if you’ve got nothing to watch, but fortunately, this is a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku platform. You’ll have access to a virtually unlimited library of shows, movies, sports programs, documentaries, and all other kinds of content from the popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. Whether it’s for game night with the boys, family bonding on the weekends, alone time with your guilty pleasures, or all of the above, the Onn. 4K Roku TV will prove to be a reliable TV.

Making the Onn. 4K Roku TV more convenient is the Roku mobile app, which you can use as a second remote to browse channels, and to accept voice commands. The TV is also ready for smart home integration, as it’s compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, and it works with the Apple Home and Google Home systems.

The 50-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV is perfect for watching streaming content, including movies, shows, and sports programs, and it’s currently available for an unbelievably low price of $198 from Walmart. That’s $40 in savings on its already affordable sticker price of $238, but you need to act fast if you want it. There are surely a lot of shoppers who are interested in this offer, so before stocks run out, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction. If you go slow, you may miss out.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
