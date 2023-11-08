 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry — This 50-inch TV is under $150 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

Briley Kenney
By
Onn

It’s early, but Black Friday is here. Retailers are already offering some amazing deals ahead of the holiday shopping season, which means you don’t have to wait if you’re in the market for something in particular. At the top of those great deals are a host of options on smart TVs, like the Onn 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku smart TV on sale at Walmart for just $148 — less than $200. The superstore is doing something a little differently this year. All Black Friday deals are available to see in Early Access, but if you want to shop them earlier, you’ll need Walmart+, the company’s Prime-like offering.

To make things even sweeter, Walmart is offering 50% off Walmart+, so you can grab this TV early, on November 8 at 12 PM EST. It’s , but hurry, that deal won’t last long.

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy the onn 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku smart TV

You’re not going to find a TV of this size, with this quality, and with these features for cheaper. You just won’t. Sure, there will be cheaper TVs, but they’ll be from generic brands no one has ever heard of. This 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED smart TV has the Roku smart streaming platform built-in. That means you can take it out of the box, set it up, and after connecting to your WiFi, start streaming Netflix and your favorite apps right away. You can also control Roku with your mobile device, not just the remote that comes with the TV.

Related

But what is there to love about the TV technology? You get a beautiful 4K 2160p resolution with a crystal clear picture for lifelike color and detail. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate, even at the top resolution, for smooth motion during intense action scenes. Moreover, it’s smart home-ready and syncs up with Apple Home, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Home. Yes, that means you can issue voice commands to your virtual assistant of choice right from your TV.

It’s VESA mount compatible — the 200mm by 200mm standard — and it has a bevy of ports, something you don’t usually see in cheaper TVs, especially Black Friday offers. You get three HDMI, a composite, a USB, a coaxial, LAN, and an auxiliary headphones port. Plus, Roku, if you’re not familiar, comes with access to hundreds of thousands of streaming movies and shows across both free and paid channels — Roku’s version of smart apps. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to check out the best sci-fi movies on Hulu that way.

For Black Friday, starting November 8 at 12 PM EST, you can get this Onn 50-inch for just $148, way less than $200. You will need Walmart+ to take advantage of the Early Access deal, however. The good news there is Walmart is currently offering a deal for 50% off new Walmart+ subscriptions, so you can save big all around. Don’t waste time thinking about it, though. Once this TV is sold out, it’s gone for good, even early.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
I found four early Black Friday TV deals worth shopping now — From $270
sony bravia xr x90k deal walmart october 2023 4k tv

Prime Day in October may be over, and the holiday shopping season may be right behind it, but that doesn't mean there are no deals to be found. In fact, I have discovered some incredible early Black Friday TV deals -- or at least these prices are Black Friday-worthy -- that you might want to know about. If you're in the market for a new TV to, say, stream the best Amazon Prime movies in October, or watch these amazing shows on Max, the discounts below are some of the best out there today. And I do mean some of the best out there.
TCL 50-inch class Q5 QLED 4K HDR smart Google TV -- $270, was $400

A 50-inch TV is nothing to scoff at, but one at this price is downright incredible, let alone a QLED that leverages Quantum Dot crystal clear technology. This Google TV also gives you direct access to streaming, as long as you connect it to WiFi, with no other devices necessary. But for video, you get the 4K ultra-HD resolution, at four times that of standard HD, the QLED tech with an UltraWide color gamut for more realistic depictions and motion rate 240 for smooth motion every time. It also supports HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision, and DTS Virtual: X, with AMD FreeSync support to boot. Basically, this is an awesome TV at this price point.

Read more
Selling like hotcakes: This 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $500 off today
sony bravia xr x90k deal walmart october 2023 4k tv

If you're considering picking up a big TV, Prime Day is the perfect time to do it, especially if you want something high-end like the Sony BRAVIA XR X90K 4K TV. While it usually costs $1,498, Walmart has discounted it to a much more accessible $998. That's a substantial $500 discount, especially for a 75-inch TV, so if you want something big for your living room with great specs, this is the TV to go for.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90K 4K TV
When it comes to image quality and fidelity, a large part of it is how bright a screen can get and how much control there is over the lighting zones. What sets the Bravia XR apart is the Full Array LED lighting, a huge amount of LEDs placed strategically behind the panel to give you a lot of brightness and give the TV more control over brightness zones. That means darker colors and better contrast, including overall better HDR than you would get with a partial array LED. It's also the perfect TV if you're a sports or action-film fan since the base 120Hz refresh rate will give you a much more realistic sense of motion when watching action-packed content. This is also the case if you're a gamer, and, in fact, the Bravia XR is made to work well with the PS5 since they're both made by the same company.

Read more
The best October Prime Day TV deals available right now
2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

If you want to watch the best TV shows of 2023 in style, you need one of the best Prime Day TV deals around at the moment. With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale shortly commencing, other retailers have also got involved so there are big savings to be enjoyed across the board. We've picked out the best October Prime Day TV deals around so you can save money while still enjoying a great visual experience. Here's a look at the pick of the bunch.
Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $270, was $380

The Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV has a great 58-inch 4K panel with HDR support so you get brighter whites and deeper blacks. It also has DTS Studio Sound so you can enjoy more immersive audio via the two speakers that are built-in. Alternatively, an HDMI eARC port makes it easy to connect a soundbar. For streaming, Fire TV makes it simple to find over one million streaming movies and TV episodes, while there's Alexa voice control to save you from needing to use the remote all the time.

Read more