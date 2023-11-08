Hurry — This 50-inch TV is under $150 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

It’s early, but Black Friday is here. Retailers are already offering some amazing deals ahead of the holiday shopping season, which means you don’t have to wait if you’re in the market for something in particular. At the top of those great deals are a host of options on smart TVs, like the Onn 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku smart TV on sale at Walmart for just $148 — less than $200. The superstore is doing something a little differently this year. All Black Friday deals are available to see in Early Access, but if you want to shop them earlier, you’ll need Walmart+, the company’s Prime-like offering.

To make things even sweeter, Walmart is offering 50% off Walmart+, so you can grab this TV early, on November 8 at 12 PM EST. It’s , but hurry, that deal won’t last long.

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy the onn 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku smart TV

You’re not going to find a TV of this size, with this quality, and with these features for cheaper. You just won’t. Sure, there will be cheaper TVs, but they’ll be from generic brands no one has ever heard of. This 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED smart TV has the Roku smart streaming platform built-in. That means you can take it out of the box, set it up, and after connecting to your WiFi, start streaming Netflix and your favorite apps right away. You can also control Roku with your mobile device, not just the remote that comes with the TV.

But what is there to love about the TV technology? You get a beautiful 4K 2160p resolution with a crystal clear picture for lifelike color and detail. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate, even at the top resolution, for smooth motion during intense action scenes. Moreover, it’s smart home-ready and syncs up with Apple Home, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Home. Yes, that means you can issue voice commands to your virtual assistant of choice right from your TV.

It’s VESA mount compatible — the 200mm by 200mm standard — and it has a bevy of ports, something you don’t usually see in cheaper TVs, especially Black Friday offers. You get three HDMI, a composite, a USB, a coaxial, LAN, and an auxiliary headphones port. Plus, Roku, if you’re not familiar, comes with access to hundreds of thousands of streaming movies and shows across both free and paid channels — Roku’s version of smart apps. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to check out the best sci-fi movies on Hulu that way.

For Black Friday, starting November 8 at 12 PM EST, you can get this Onn 50-inch for just $148, way less than $200. You will need Walmart+ to take advantage of the Early Access deal, however. The good news there is Walmart is currently offering a deal for 50% off new Walmart+ subscriptions, so you can save big all around. Don’t waste time thinking about it, though. Once this TV is sold out, it’s gone for good, even early.

Editors' Recommendations