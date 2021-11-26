This is the Best OLED TV Black Friday Deal You Can Shop Today

If you’ve been in the market for a new TV, don’t hesitate to check out this OLED TV Black Friday deal we found for you. This is one of the most generous Best Buy Black Friday TV deals we’ve come across, as you can save a sizeable $200 off the 55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV. Originally $1,500, you can get this OLED TV for $1,300 for Black Friday! As with every Black Friday, there’s limited stock of this product due to the high demand surrounding the deal, so if you’ve been waiting on purchasing a new TV, pull the trigger while you can! Read on to find more information about the LG C1 OLED TV and check out the deal below.

Today’s Best OLED TV Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Amazing contrast and picture quality

Smart assistant capabilities through voice controls

Wi-Fi connection enables you to watch shows on all of your favorite streaming platforms

UHD and 4K support for amazing graphical displays

The main feature of TVs these days is their massive screens with Ultra HD capabilities. We love to see every crisp pixel and shade of color in our favorite Netflix shows, and the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV does just that. It supports 4K resolution (2160p), so if you’re watching a graphically intense movie, you can really see every single little detail pop out at you. The advanced image quality and crispness of each OLED-lit pixel really enhance the viewing experience. The wideness of the screen and the angle at which it’s constructed means that you can have a clean viewing experience even at wide angles, meaning the whole family can get a good glimpse of what’s going on anywhere in the home theater setup.

But the LG C1 OLED TV also has smart capabilities with built-in Wi-Fi and voice control through Google Assistant. No more fiddling with the remote control to navigate complicated and detailed menus to access your favorite shows. At just a click of the button, you can say phrases to navigate the TV easily. If you have subscriptions to multiple streaming platforms, you can access any of them you want with the built-in Wi-Fi on this TV.

This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals for those who have been looking for a significant upgrade to their home theater. Normally you’d be paying $1,500 for this powerful setup, but for Black Friday, you can pick it up for a generous $200 discount at $1,300. This TV is no pushover, and it’s been a top seller during Black Friday. Don’t hesitate to purchase this one before you miss your chance!

Should You Shop This OLED TV Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Making a commitment to a significant piece of technology for your home theater is never an easy decision, but a Black Friday discount makes it easier. However, we wouldn’t suggest delaying it for too long as stock is limited, and there’s no guarantee the discount will last until Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday tends to be a rehash of the best OLED TV Black Friday deals, but this one’s popularity means it might not make it.

We recommend taking advantage of this discount while you can. If you do find a better offer on Cyber Monday, you’re free to cancel or return the order any time you wish to grab yourself the cheaper option. While unlikely, there’s a possibility that you can find a better deal for the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV if you wait a bit. This is the best deal we’ve found in terms of OLED TVs, though, so keep that in mind!

