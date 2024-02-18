 Skip to main content
Nordstrom Presidents Day sale: Up to 50% off over 10,000 items

President’s Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a little shopping spree. And what better place to do that than at Nordstrom? Here is where you will find anything and everything you need or want to add to your closet. Right now, you will find deals up to 50% off on apparel, accessories, beauty products and more.

There are over 10 thousand items on sale during this Nordstrom sale so you are bound to find one or a few things that you are interested in. Click the button below to start shopping and fill your cart with as many discounted items as you’d like.

What you should buy during the Nordstrom sale

Since some sales can be a little overwhelming, we’ve decided to do the heavy lifting for you and find some can’t-miss deals. Let’s start off with some skincare and fragrance options. You can shop the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser for 25% at a price of $11.25, the Hawthorne Exfoliating Soap Bar for $12.00, the Indie Lee Exfoliating Solution for $39 and the Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Profondo Eau de Parfum for $142.00.

If you are on the hunt for a new pair of sunglasses then this is definitely the time to start browsing. You can find the new Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer for $146, the Carrera Navigator Sunglasses for $156, the Burberry Hayden Rectangular Sunglasses for $183 and the Ray-Ban Polarized Square Sunglasses for $142 which can all be compared to our favorite sunglasses for summer. There are an endless amount of apparel options available from sweaters and jackets to jeans and joggers. A few of our standout styles include the AG Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans for $144, the Faherty Epic Cotton Blend Quilted Shirt Jacket for $139, the COS Plaid Relaxed Fit Corduroy Button-Up Shirt for $88 and the BOSS Lope Crewneck Sweater for $99.

Anything you buy from the Nordstrom sale will be an immediate upgrade to your wardrobe. If you need a little inspiration, check our our men’s fashion tips: the 16 essential rules every well-dressed man should know. Be sure to fill your cart with stylish and discounted apparel and accessories before the weekend is over.

