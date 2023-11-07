 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get these water-resistant true wireless earbuds for $15 today

Briley Kenney
By
JVC

There are so many earbuds out there, expensive, cheap, and generic, that the market is quite flooded. If you’re not buying for popularity and design, like Apple’s Airpods, you certainly have many to choose from. But not all earbuds are created equal. So, if you can get an excellent deal at an incredible price and still snag a great pair of earbuds, you should probably capitalize on it. Like the current deal from Woot, which drops the price of JVC’s Gumy Mini True Wireless Earbuds to $15, saving you $15 or 50% off. They’re small but pack a punch with a comfortable fit and superior connectivity. They also offer up to 15 hours of playback with the included charging case. Don’t sleep on these because Woot deals sell out fast.

Why you should buy the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds

Mini by design but comfortable and capable, the JVC Gumy Mini True Wireless Earbuds offer some competitive features, especially when compared to cheaper and similarly-priced alternatives. For starters, they’re water-resistant with an IPX4 rating so that they can withstand water splashes from any direction, including sweat, during workouts. You don’t have to worry about these little guys fading out on you because of a little moisture. It’s no surprise, then, that some of the best fitness gear for runners includes a pair of wireless earbuds.

Recommended Videos

An extended battery life of 15 hours is possible thanks to the included charging case. The earbuds themselves will last for six hours on a single charge, while the case offers an additional nine hours of use, plenty to get you through your day. They also auto-connect to your devices after you’ve paired them. When you remove the earbuds from the charging case, they’ll power on, connect to your device, and offer seamless connectivity.

Voice assistant compatibility means you can call out to your favorite digital assistant right through the earbuds, like Siri or Alexa. Moreover, remote operation with volume controls keeps you focused on the action — like if you’re working out, running, or doing another activity.

You won’t find another pair of true wireless earbuds this compact, this comfortable, and this feature-rich at the same price point. Right now, through Woot, until they’re sold out, the JVC Gumy Mini True Wireless Earbuds are only $15, down from their usual price point of $30. That saves you $15 and 50% off, and it’s an incredible deal. The limit is two per customer, so you could grab two pairs for $30, which is essentially buying two for one. Hurry, though. They’ll be gone real soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Dune 2: What we know about the delayed Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler epic
Dune 2 should have been out by now
Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2.

Although it was originally supposed to hit theaters in November of 2023, Dune: Part Two's delay has left many fans rabid with anticipation for the second part of this story. The first Dune movie left fans in the middle of the story, but also had the kind of attention to detail and careful world-building that made it feel like a truly excellent adaptation of its source material. Now, ahead of Dune 2's release, here's everything we know about the next installment.
What is Dune: Part Two about?
Part Two is set to pick up the story right where Part One left off. When we last saw Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides, he and his mother had just joined up with the Fremen after a coup by the Harkonens left them banished from their home on Arrakis. In Part Two, we'll see how Paul ingratiates himself with the Fremen and also how he plans to enact his revenge on the Harkonens and ultimately reclaim the seat of power that his father once inhabited. Paul will also get to spend some more time with his love interest, Chani, who barely appeared in the first movie.

Along the way, we'll also follow Paul's mother, Lady Jessica, as she learns more about Fremen culture and ultimately has another child who will be Paul's sister. At the same time, the Harkonens plot to prevent Paul's return and ascension to the throne.
Is there a Dune: Part Two trailer?
The trailer for Part Two was released in anticipation of the movie's initial release date, which means we've had our first look at the movie for months. There will likely be even more clips and trailers released closer to the movie's actual release date, but this first look will have to do for now.

Read more
Your new iPhone 15 has a semi-secret menu you might be overlooking
The Action button is almost limitless
A hand holding up an iPhone with the screen showing

If you are shelling out the money for the newest iPhone, you want it to come with perks the old ones don't, so you feel like you're getting your money's worth. Once you have that shiny new phone in your hands, you spend time learning those new features. But some of us are not the best with iPhones, and Apple likes to hide things, so we miss stuff. If you have the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, there's a maybe-secret you might have missed when ogling over that camera and new charging port.

The iPhone 15 trick to know
The cool function for your iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Pro is you can customize the Action button in a plethora of ways. Turn your phone on and off from silent constantly? Always taking voice memos? Whatever you use on your iPhone all the time, this awesome shortcut will make things run more smoothly.
How to set it up

Read more
Rick Astley re-records ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’— but this time, with the wrong lyrics for a good cause
We've all been rickrolled enough that you'd think we know the lyrics
Rick Astley performing

 

It used to be you didn't want to click on an email or link because it was a scammer pretending to be a prince trying to give away their money. Now, you never know if the meme or video you are about to click on is going to be someone trolling you into hearing Rick Astley's 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up. If you haven't been Rickrolled yet, tell us your secret. Embracing the iconic nature of the song, Rick Astley re-recorded the jam, but with a twist aimed at bringing awareness to a good cause.

Read more