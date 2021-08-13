  1. Culture
Beat the Heat and Save Money With This Awesome Countertop Ice Maker Deal

Insignia 26-Pound Portable and Countertop Ice Maker with prepared cubes.

There aren’t many people that enjoy warm drinks, at least when they’re supposed to be cold, especially during the hot summer months. Your options for cooling them off including personalizing any refreshment with homemade ice cubes, or grabbing one of the best ice makers to do it all for you. We recommend the latter, especially when there’s a great deal going on.

Best Buy is offering an amazing deal on the Insignia 26-Pound Portable and Countertop Ice Maker, which has an automatic shut-off. You can save $36, and grab it for $90 with free shipping. That deal is good for all three colors too, including mint green, red, and all-white. This is a Best Buy exclusive brand, so you won’t find the deal, or ice maker, anywhere else!

The perfect summer day drink calls for ice, so you’ll need some. Available in several colors, all vibrant and appealing, the Insignia Portable and Countertop Ice Maker can be used anywhere there’s an available outlet, even outside. It does not need to be connected to a water line and instead has a built-in water tank that holds up to 2.1-quarts (or 2 liters) of water. It’s self-recycling too so it will reuse water from any melted ice to make more cubes. It produces up to 26-pounds of ice total per day, but you’ll need to empty it when it’s too full, using the included basket. It can, however, store up to 1.5-pounds of ice at a time.

It has a quick production cycle, which means it produces ice in minutes, and every six to 13 minutes after starting you’ll have a new batch. The removable basket also comes with an ice scoop, which you can use to put the ice in a glass, carafe, or jug. The entire system has an auto shut-off that ensures it will stop producing when the ice box is full, so there won’t be any overflowing!

Normally $126, Best Buy is offering the Insignia Countertop Ice Maker for $90 with free shipping. That’s $36 off, and the deal is available for all three styles or colors. Choose your favorite and go!

