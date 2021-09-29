The thing about a really good chef’s knife is that, yeah it has to be sharp and cut effortlessly, but it also has to feel good in the hands while you’re making those cuts. There are a lot of knife-makers out there willing to sacrifice that comfort in favor of other features, like a durable design, better cut, or others. Unquestionably, it’s best when you find the whole package, offering comfort, durability, sharpness, and so much more. Finding those types of knives is a matter of research. One of the best ways to discern a good item is through customer reviews, much like the Imarku Chef Knife, an 8-inch pro-grade kitchen knife with over 6,500 5-star reviews.

Made of high-carbon German stainless steel, this thing is an absolute beauty, but it’s also a dream to use — with customer reviews to back up those claims. Some have said it “performs perfectly in the kitchen” and that it’s “definitely as sharp as advertised.” More importantly, it’s on sale right now, down from its usual $50 price to $40, with an extra 40% off on-page coupon to clip that drops the price to $24. That deal includes free shipping and delivery, and free returns if you’re not happy. It’s also an insane price for such a well-designed knife. You can check it out below, or dig a little deeper to find out why so many people love it.

Do 6,500 People Really Love the Imarku Chef’s Knife?

There are over 8,000 global reviews on Amazon for the Imarku Chef Knife. Of those, over 6,500 have given it 5-star reviews, putting the average at 4.5 stars, which is quite impressive, indeed. It’s a multi-functional Gyutou knife, or Japanese kitchen knife that makes cutting various foods and ingredients much easier. If you’re not familiar with this type of knife, it’s for making fine cuts in meats, fish, vegetables, and fruits. You can cut, dice, chop, and also slice meat off the bone. If you want to learn a little more about all of the different types of cutlery you might see or find in the kitchen, we have a handy guide to the many types of kitchen knives and their uses.

This particular knife has a Rockwell Hardness Scale (HRC) rating of 56 to 58, which means it’s tough and durable. The grip is ergonomic and comfortable, with a well-balanced design that accurately transfers force and motion. The German stainless steel has been vacuum heat-treated with nitrogen cryogenic tempering to create an ultra-sharp, uber-reliable, and long-lasting blade. If that sounds like a lot of gibberish to you (and you’re probably not alone), it all just means the knife is extra sharp and will stay that way for a good long while. Some reviewers have mentioned the knife “looks beautiful” when unsheathed, and others have agreed it’s “weighted perfectly” and “easy to use and balanced nicely.” The Pakkawood handle looks great and feels great to provide a smooth yet firm grip.

The blade is corrosion and stain-resistant, and should also be relatively easy to clean. The box it comes packaged in is also nice and presentable, so it would make an excellent gift for a fellow chef or foodie! That’s great news since it’s on sale, right now, for $24 with free shipping when all is said and done. The normal price is $50, but it’s on sale for $40, with an extra 40%-off on-page coupon to clip to bring it down to its final, and super low, price. That’s a solid opportunity but you might want to act soon if you’re interested, as we have no idea how long the sale is going to be available. Now, if there are no more questions, please excuse us while we go prepare a cut of wagyu.

Editors' Recommendations