Perfect for watching sports, this 58-inch 4K TV is on sale for $268

Summer is here, and while higher temperatures can be reason to head outside, they can also be a good reason to stay inside. You can always beat the afternoon heat with a great home theater setup, and today you can get one started with some savings. The 58-inch model of the Hisense R6 4K TV is seeing a pretty impressive price drop at Walmart today. It would regularly set you back $338, but today you can grab it for just $268. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas.

Why you should get the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV

There’s no better way to settle into the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Hulu than with a capable 4K TV. The Hisense R6 4K TV has a range of great features that make it worthy of being called capable, including an impressive 4K picture. It packs incredible detail into the 4K resolution. This is boosted by HDR technology that increases contrast and creates a sharper, more colorful image. This is a good TV if you watch a lot of sports or action movies, or if you enjoy the thrill of video games. It has a technology called Motion Rate 120 that will eliminate lag and keep the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced action and quick-cutting scenes.

Recommended Videos

And one of the best things about getting a modern smart TV is its smarts. The Hisense R6 will come with access to all sorts of streaming services pre-installed. It uses Roku TV OS for this, which puts all of your favorite content at the forefront. This makes it a piece of cake to access the best movies on Amazon Prime or to set the kids up for an afternoon of the best movies on Disney+ to binge. Other smarts include compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. With these smart assistants on board you’ll be able control the TV and access content in a number of ways using just your voice.

This 58-inch model of the Hisense R6 4K TV is going for just $268 today. It would regularly cost $338, which makes this deal worth a savings of $70. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick the TV up at your nearest Walmart the same day as purchasing.

Editors' Recommendations