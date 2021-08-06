  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is Practically Giving Away This Dorm Room-Friendly Mini Fridge

By
Frigidaire 4.5 cu ft mini fridge front view and open with food samples.

So the big day is coming, and you’re getting ready to head off to college. It’s the perfect time to scoop up some deals on smart home gear and appliances. For example, you’ll want to check out some of the best Instant Pot deals for easy cooking or Keurig deals and Nespresso deals for morning brews. Let’s not forget refrigerator deals either, because you’ll want a place to store food and cold beverages.

Of course, some of those refrigerators are way too big to bring to your campus dorm or apartment. You’re in luck because Best Buy has a Frigidaire 4.5-cubic-feet Mini Fridge with Top Freezer on sale right now, for $50 off the normal price. You can snatch it up for $250 with free shipping to select locations.

Tucked neatly inside the Frigidaire Mini Fridge is plenty of space to store and organize food, snacks, and beverages. In the door, you’ll find three shelves with built-in attachments to organize and move them around as you see fit. In the main compartment are two straight shelves with options to adjust their height. There’s also a freezer box at the top of the fridge to store ice and other frozen goods.

The exterior is silver stainless steel, matching almost any modern decor or theme. It also feels great to touch, although you’d probably look a little weird if you were discovered in your dorm rubbing your mini-fridge vigorously. The door is reversible, so you can move it to either the left or right side of the fridge, which is perfect if you need an alternate configuration to match your living space. It has a freestanding design, along with adjustable front feet. In total, it holds up to 4.5 cubic feet of goods, and the door bins are gallon-sized to hold full-size milk jugs. Don’t try chugging that milk under any circumstances, though.

Normally $300, Best Buy is offering the Frigidaire 4.5-cubic-feet Mini Fridge with Top Freezer for $250, which is $50 off. You also get free shipping in select locations or free in-store pickup if there’s a Best Buy near you with the fridge in stock. Hurry — we’re not sure how long this deal is going to last.

More Smart Dorm Deals Available Now

You may not need or want a fridge in your dorm or apartment, and that’s okay. We rounded up all of the best smart dorm deal alternatives that are available now. You can check those out below.

Aqara Camera Hub G2H

$65 $75
Aqara G2H makes your home as smart as it is secure. Featuring HomeKit Security Video, two-way audio, and night vision. Also, a Zigbee control center linking all Aqara child devices.
Buy Now

Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave

$181 $219
Move over, keys. The Assure Lock SL allows you to lock and unlock your door anywhere by adding the smart lock to Samsung Smart Things or other compatible Z-Wave smart home or alarm system and app.
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

$150 $230
With its minimalist design, the August Smart Lock Pro doesn't look like your traditional smart lock, but that's a good thing because it has everything you need to keep your home protected.
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock (3rd gen)

$109 $150
Secure your home with the August Smart Lock. In addition to locking/unlocking your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
Buy at Amazon

Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock

$160 $229
Smart locks aren't just novelty items. They allow you to lock or unlock your home from far away and give access to temporary guests without having to print more keys.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$89 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Walmart

Editors' Recommendations

Forget Starbucks: Brew Coffee in Your Dorm Room With This Keurig — Now on Sale

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker being filled with water and mugs nearby.

Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Instant Air Fryer for Prime Day

instant vortex air fryer deal amazon prime day 2021 pot

Our Favorite Workout Earbuds (AirPods Pro) Just Got a Massive Price Cut

airpods pro under 200 in early memorial day deal apple feature

The 13 Best Workout Apps That Every Man Should Try In 2021

best workout apps 2021

10 Classic Movies Everyone Should Watch (or Re-Watch) in 2021

classic movies every man should watch classics

Watch Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Stream: Tune in NOW

USA olympics, olympic sports, weirdest Olympic sports

The 10 Best Action Movies on Amazon Prime That Will Blow You Away

best action movies amazon prime hellboy

The 10 Thriller Movies That Stand the Test of Time

spellbound 1945 Gregory Peck Ingrid Bergman Alfred Hitchcock

Contest Veteran Ryan Sheckler Explains Olympic Skateboarding

olympic skateboarding guide ryan sheckler

John John Florence, America’s Top Olympian Surfer, Is Feeling the Flow

john florence tokyo olympics feature 0 peloton

The 10 Best Kevin Costner Movies, Ranked

best kevin costner movies

The 7 Best Popcorn Makers for Your At-Home Enjoyment

The 10 Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

best horror movies on netflix 1922