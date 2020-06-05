The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

He is known around the globe by many names. These include Iceland’s Strongest Man, Europe’s Strongest Man, World’s Strongest Man, and Ser Gregor Clegane/The Mountain on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Some even call him Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (or Hafthor Bjornsson, in the Anglicized spelling), because that’s the name of the man who has broken world record deadlifts (1,105 lbs.), played a starring role on one of the world’s most beloved shows, and who has held more strongman titles than you could fit on a barbell.

But only a select few can call Hafthor by perhaps his most important title of all, which, in his native Icelandic, is “pabbi,” or, in English, dad.

Expecting his second child later this year, Hafthor is already experienced in his dad role, and of course has a lifetime of experience as a son looking up to his 6’8″ father and 6’9″ grandfather. Perhaps it’s little surprise that when we asked this mighty man for Father’s Day gift ideas, most of his suggestions were all about muscle.

Hafthor Bjornsson’s Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Reign Body Fuel

“Reign Body Fuel is a part of my life, both in and out of the gym. It fuels my day and my workout. Surprise Dad with a pack of Reign Body Fuel in the fridge this Father’s Day, to show him you’re thinking of him and his workout.”

Reebok Socks

“Finding a good quality sock that fits my size feet has been difficult! Surprise your Dad with comfortable high quality socks. There’s nothing better then being able to get rid of those old gross mismatched pairs!”

King Kong Apparel Giant Duffel

“When you train like a beast, you need to have the best and strongest accessories to support you. Training big means carrying lots of gear and King Kong bags are not only big enough for my needs but also tough enough to withstand my lifestyle.”

Air Jordans

“Give Dad the gift of comfort! Whether he’s heading to the gym or doing drop-off and pick-up from daycare – he’ll look good in his Air Jordans.”

A Rogue Fitness Power Bar

“This Father’s Day, I’ll be training hard in the gym like any other day of the week. Surprise that dad with a Rogue Fitness “THOR” Power bar!”

A SBD Lifting Belt

“You don’t want Dad to throw out his back this Father’s Day. Surprise him with a new SBD lifting belt to support him during his workout.”

Snake River Farms Tomahawk Steaks

“He raised you to become the man or woman that you are today. Your Dad deserves the best and definitely something better than a cheap cut of meat from the grocery store. Treat Dad to a few pounds of Tomahawk steaks this Father’s Day. If you’re lucky, he might even share.”

Game of Thrones – The Complete Series

Hafthor was too modest to suggest it himself, but we’re pretty confident pop will be thrilled with all eight seasons of this stunningly good show, especially if he’s stuck home more this summer.

Editors' Recommendations