The best October Prime Day TV deals available right now

If you want to watch the best TV shows of 2023 in style, you need one of the best Prime Day TV deals around at the moment. With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale shortly commencing, other retailers have also got involved so there are big savings to be enjoyed across the board. We’ve picked out the best October Prime Day TV deals around so you can save money while still enjoying a great visual experience. Here’s a look at the pick of the bunch.

Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $270, was $380

The Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV has a great 58-inch 4K panel with HDR support so you get brighter whites and deeper blacks. It also has DTS Studio Sound so you can enjoy more immersive audio via the two speakers that are built-in. Alternatively, an HDMI eARC port makes it easy to connect a soundbar. For streaming, Fire TV makes it simple to find over one million streaming movies and TV episodes, while there’s Alexa voice control to save you from needing to use the remote all the time.

TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV — $400, was $500

The TCL 55-inch Q6 4K TV is more than just your regular 4K TV thanks to having a QLED panel. QLED technology means that you get richer and more lifelike colors than a standard 4K TV thanks to how quantum pixels work. It also has a high brightness direct LED backlight which further helps with producing brighter imagery. For gamers, there’s Game Accelerator 120 with up to 120 VRR to ensure silky smooth gaming at all times. There’s also an HDR Pro+ package for visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG for better quality images. Any time you’re streaming shows, you’ll love how well Google TV works too.

Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku 4K TV — $498, was $578

For a huge TV, consider the Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku TV at a bargain price. Its main selling point is its vast size but it also has Roku Smart TV built-in so that you can easily stream content from thousands of different free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find stuff while there’s support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. You can use the Roku mobile app to speak commands saving you the need to use the remote so much.

LG 86-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,250

The LG 86-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV offers some great features besides being a truly massive 4K TV. It has a game optimizer mode so that the TV automatically adjusts to provide the best gaming experience once it detects you playing something. It also has the a5 Gen 5 AI processor so that picture quality and sound are enhanced as you watch shows or movies. Extensive streaming support is also available while webOS 22 makes it a breeze to find whatever you plan on watching. Its picture quality looks great at all times.

LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV — $1,700, was $2,500

Ideal for watching the best Apple TV shows in style, the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV is something special. It’s easily one of the best OLED TVs around with self-lit pixels meaning you get the most vibrant colors at the same time as the deepest blacks. Adding to it is LG’s Brightness Booster which improves the brightness level so that even in well-lit rooms, you get luminous picture and high contrast too. LG’s a9 AI processor Gen 6 ensures that everything upscaled looks gorgeous while there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode for when you’re watching a movie. A dedicated game optimizer assists gamers with both modes including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos too. Any time you’re not watching something, you can switch to art gallery mode so the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV blends into its surroundings perfectly.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV –$1,800, was $2,600

Samsung also has OLED TVs with the S90C one of the best around. It means deep blacks and vibrant colors, but it also has HDR OLED which analyzes each scene so you can enjoy truly rich and accurate colors. It’s also Pantone validated so that images on the screen look incredible and lifelike. Samsung’s Neural Quantum processor upscales to 4K incredibly well while working scene by scene. There’s also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite support so that sound feels truly immersive, while Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro helps keep things silky smooth including while gaming.

