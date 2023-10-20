I found four early Black Friday TV deals worth shopping now — From $270

Prime Day in October may be over, and the holiday shopping season may be right behind it, but that doesn’t mean there are no deals to be found. In fact, I have discovered some incredible early Black Friday TV deals — or at least these prices are Black Friday-worthy — that you might want to know about. If you’re in the market for a new TV to, say, stream the best Amazon Prime movies in October, or watch these amazing shows on Max, the discounts below are some of the best out there today. And I do mean some of the best out there.

TCL 50-inch class Q5 QLED 4K HDR smart Google TV — $270, was $400

A 50-inch TV is nothing to scoff at, but one at this price is downright incredible, let alone a QLED that leverages Quantum Dot crystal clear technology. This Google TV also gives you direct access to streaming, as long as you connect it to WiFi, with no other devices necessary. But for video, you get the 4K ultra-HD resolution, at four times that of standard HD, the QLED tech with an UltraWide color gamut for more realistic depictions and motion rate 240 for smooth motion every time. It also supports HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision, and DTS Virtual: X, with AMD FreeSync support to boot. Basically, this is an awesome TV at this price point.

Recommended Videos

Onn 65-inch class 4K UHD LED Roku smart TV — $298, was $348

For not much more than the deal above, you can boost the size of your TV and still get similar features and specifications. It’s no QLED, but it still offers a 4K ultra-HD quality picture with the Roku smart streaming platform built-in. The frameless design really stands out, too, whether you’re planning to mount this set on the wall or stand it on an entertainment center. You’ll get more picture, more panel, and with all the high-definition glory. It’s smart home ready, as well, and works with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home.

TCL 65-inch class Q6 QLED HDR smart Google TV — $525, was $700

Suppose you want a 65-inch TV, like the one above, but you want the latest QLED technology for a super clear and high-resolution experience. TCL has you covered there. This is a great set for sports, movie lovers, and visual fidelity sticklers. The QLED tech offers a wide color gamut for realistic colors while benefitting from high brightness thanks to the LED backlight and smooth motion from the Motion Rate 240 support. It has Chromecast built-in too, with Bluetooth personal audio support so you can wirelessly connect headphones for a private listening experience — perfect if the rest of your family is sleeping.

Samsung 75-inch class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart Tizen TV — $630, was $750

Almost no one would argue with the claim that Samsung makes some of the best modern TVs and overall modern electronics on the market today. This set is no exception to that rule, with the Crystal ultra-HD technology, 4K 2160p resolution, and Tizen smart streaming support right out of the box. The real sell here is the added functionality that Samsung has included, with Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, plus support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and a universal guide to help you find the best content at any given time.

Editors' Recommendations