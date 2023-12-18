 Skip to main content
This DeWalt cordless drill set is 45% off and arrives before Christmas

John Alexander
Dewalt Cordless Drill
If something tells you that you’re going to be the designated “Assembler-in-Chief” this holiday season, don’t let yourself (or your unpowered fingers) get caught empty handed. Instead, ask for this DeWalt power tool starter kit that gets you a cordless drill / driver, a handy bag, and a two battery introduction to DeWalt’s 20V power tool system. It will arrive by Christmas, cost you only $99 (down $80 from the usual $179), and allow you to use any of the other 20V tools you find in ongoing DeWalt deals. And all you need to do to secure yours — again, to get it by Christmas — is tap the button below and checkout now. Keep reading and we’ll go over the components of the kit in detail.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit

To evaluate the kit, you must evaluate the components. The drill / driver is a simple but effective tool that uses a 1/2 inch ratcheting chuck for your drill and drive bits. While its maximum power delivers 1,500 RPM, there is a lower speed that tops out at 450 for a more delicate touch. As a cordless tool weighing under three pounds, you’ll be able to maneuver it skillfully without racking up stress in your wrist and an LED light will help you line up your bit in dark spaces.

As this kit runs on the popular DeWalt 20V battery, you’ll be happy to know that this kit comes with two of their 20V batteries, as well as a chargers. This means that you can always be using one battery while the other is charging. It also means that you can use other DeWalt 20V products without worry (most DO NOT come with the batteries and charger). In other words, this kit will either make your existing DeWalt 20V products more convenient to use or allow you to start using DeWalt 20V products without hassle.

Finally, there is the contractor bag. While your complete toolbox might already have a great storage container, this really does wrap up the entire kit into something usable on the go. Remember that you can get that entire kit, before Christmas, for just $99 if you act now. That’s a savings of $80 off of the usual $179, making this one of the best power tool deals for the end of the year.

