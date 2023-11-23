This DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set is $21 off

DeWalt Black Friday deals are heating up right now with $21 off an ever practical DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set. Usually costing $66, it’s down to $45 as part of the Amazon Black Friday tool deals. A great deal for those looking for new tool sets, here’s what you need to know before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the DeWalt 100-Piece Screwdriver and Drill Bit Set

The DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set promises to offer all you could need for all the jobs and tasks you have planned. Think of it as the ideal addition alongside the 12 tools you should have in your toolbox. You get a 23 piece assorted screw driving set along with a 33 piece assorted screw driving bit set, 30 piece Flextorq screw driving bit set, and a 14 piece assorted drill bit set.

Recommended Videos

The whole set comes as a connectable accessory storage system so you can optimize the storage space of the set. It has a patented bit-bar design so that the bits can be easily removed as needed. You can also rearrange them and customize the placement of them to suit your needs and priorities. To add to the convenience, you can check out what the contents are via the clear lid, saving you some hassle. A clip latch means the contents are secure while you’re looking.

With 100 pieces in all, there’s effectively always going to be the bit you need. At all times, they’re stored safely within a DeWalt ToughCase+ system so your drill and screwdriver bits are all safe even if the work you’re conducting is pretty rough and ready. As you’d expect, the DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set is well liked by customers for its durability and variety, as well as the quality of the tools. After all, this is from a reliable brand so you can feel confident in your purchase.

Normally priced at $66, the DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set is down to $45 for a limited time only at Amazon. One of its better Black Friday deals, this is ideal for those expanding the tools available to them. Check out the deal now by tapping the button below so you can enjoy the sweet $21 saving.

Editors' Recommendations