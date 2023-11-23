 Skip to main content
This DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set is $21 off

Jen Allen
By
DeWalt Black Friday deals are heating up right now with $21 off an ever practical DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set. Usually costing $66, it’s down to $45 as part of the Amazon Black Friday tool deals. A great deal for those looking for new tool sets, here’s what you need to know before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the DeWalt 100-Piece Screwdriver and Drill Bit Set

The DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set promises to offer all you could need for all the jobs and tasks you have planned. Think of it as the ideal addition alongside the 12 tools you should have in your toolbox. You get a 23 piece assorted screw driving set along with a 33 piece assorted screw driving bit set, 30 piece Flextorq screw driving bit set, and a 14 piece assorted drill bit set.

The whole set comes as a connectable accessory storage system so you can optimize the storage space of the set. It has a patented bit-bar design so that the bits can be easily removed as needed. You can also rearrange them and customize the placement of them to suit your needs and priorities. To add to the convenience, you can check out what the contents are via the clear lid, saving you some hassle. A clip latch means the contents are secure while you’re looking.

With 100 pieces in all, there’s effectively always going to be the bit you need. At all times, they’re stored safely within a DeWalt ToughCase+ system so your drill and screwdriver bits are all safe even if the work you’re conducting is pretty rough and ready. As you’d expect, the DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set is well liked by customers for its durability and variety, as well as the quality of the tools. After all, this is from a reliable brand so you can feel confident in your purchase.

Normally priced at $66, the DeWalt 100-piece screwdriver and drill bit set is down to $45 for a limited time only at Amazon. One of its better Black Friday deals, this is ideal for those expanding the tools available to them. Check out the deal now by tapping the button below so you can enjoy the sweet $21 saving.

HBO’s True Detective Season 4: Jodie Foster hunts a serial killer (and everything else we know)
True Detective's new season may feature more supernatural undertones
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective season 4.

Over the course of its first three seasons, HBO's True Detective has gone from a hugely respected phenomenon to a show with a more middling reputation. In spite of that roller coaster ride, the show is set to return for a fourth season, this time with the subtitle Night Country. In anticipation of that new season, which features some major star power, here's everything we know about True Detective: Night Country.
What is True Detective season 4's release date?
True Detective season 4 is set to launch near the very beginning of 2024. The show is set to premiere on HBO and Max (formerly HBO Max) on January 14, 2024. The show was initially slated for 2023 but had to be delayed in part because of the writers' and actors' strikes. The first episode will debut at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the season will be six episodes in total, with a new episode debuting on the platform once a week.
Who is in the cast of True Detective season 4?
True Detective's casts are always impressive, and this fourth season is no exception. Jodie Foster is set to star in the series, which will be one of her rare forays into TV work. Foster is a two-time Oscar winner who has already had a legendary career in Hollywood. Foster will play Detective Liz Danvers, the lead detective on a missing persons case who finds herself butting heads with everyone else on her team.

Foster will be paired with Kali Reis, a relative newcomer to the world of acting who is better known for her career as a boxer. Reis will play Detective Evangeline Navarro, Danvers' partner, during this season. The cast also includes John Hawkes as a detective with a mysterious past, as well as Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw. There are also a few younger actors in the cast, including Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, and Isabella Star LaBlanc.
What is True Detective season 4 about?
While the first three seasons of True Detective were all written or co-written by Nic Pizzolatto, the fourth season is being shepherded to the screen by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. Seasons of the show are usually shrouded in a fair bit of mystery, but we actually know a fair bit about the fourth season.

Protect yourself with the best self-defense weapons
From multipurpose survival whistles to tactical pens (yes, really), these tools are here to keep you safe
Practicing self-defense with a weapon

We're living in crazy times, especially since this whole pandemic mess started a few long years ago. With so much instability out there, it's easy to feel, well, a little uneasy. That's why it's not a bad idea to consider a few self-defense weapons to have at your disposal, just in case. You never know really know what lies ahead but you can be prepared if things do go very, very wrong.

There are many options out there, but the best of the bunch are packable, discreet, effective, and non-lethal (because you don't necessarily have to put somebody six feet under to "take them out"). Now, it's one thing to have one of these on your person and quite another to use it safely and properly. So make sure you know what you're dealing with beforehand and maybe even set up some training time with your new tool. Whether you're planing to get (intentionally) lost in the backcountry or just milling about in the city, it's not a bad idea to consider getting one of these. Here are the best self-defense weapons for protecting yourself in 2023.

Amazon is having a huge sale on Christmas trees, wreaths, and more
decorate christmas tree lights

Christmas is almost here. Whether you can't wait to decorate or you don't want to think about it until after Thanksgiving, the holiday is close. In fact, shopping for Christmas gifts is what a lot of the Black Friday spirit is all about. But what about the other important thing you need to buy for? We're talking about your Christmas tree, of course. Now is a great time to save on lights, ornaments, wreaths, and Christmas trees as well, plus other Christmas gear. Basically, if it can get you ready to be decorated for Christmas, it is on sale now at Amazon. In many cases we're seeing artificial trees down as much as 50%, 60%, or even higher percentages off. And all you need to do to find them is tap the button below. If you don't have time to sort through all of it (there are 9 pages of items) we'll show you our top picks as well, if you keep reading.

Why you should shop Amazon Christmas deals
There are really too many items on sale to take them all in in any meaningful sort of way, so we've sorted out the deal based on your wants and needs:

