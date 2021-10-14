  1. Culture
These Earbuds Will Help You Sleep Better — and They’re $50 OFF

By
The Bose Sleepbuds II wireless earbuds inside their charging case.

If you’ve already taken advantage of one of the best options among retailers’ mattress sales but you’re still having trouble sleeping, you might want to consider buying the Bose Sleepbuds II. The wireless earbuds, which promise to help you fall asleep faster, are more affordable than ever as they’re part of the early Amazon Black Friday deals, slashing their price by $50 to $199 from their original price of $249.

There’s probably no better partner for one of the products in The Manual’s best mattress list than the Bose Sleepbuds II. The wireless earbuds don’t stream music, as they connect to the Bose Sleep app and its library of curated sounds. Choose the tracks that you want, download them to the Bose Sleepbuds II, and look forward to the relaxing sleep that you may have been deprived of.

The Bose Sleepbuds II, which appear in The Manual’s best headphones, utilize noise masking technology to prevent unwanted sounds from reaching your eyes while you try to fall asleep. They also feature three options for soft silicone tips that will keep the wireless earbuds in your ears all night, without sacrificing comfort. The Bose Sleepbuds II can accompany you throughout your sleep, as they promise up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

For those who need help to fall asleep, the Bose Sleepbuds II might be the solution that you’re looking for. It’s a more attractive option with Amazon’s $50 discount, which lowers the wireless earbuds’ price to $199 from their original price of $249. There’s not much time left on the offer though, so if you’re already looking forward to the restful nights with the Bose Sleepbuds II in your ears, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

