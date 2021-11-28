You’re probably spending more time indoors now that the weather has turned to ice and Old Man Winter looms on the horizon (which means more movies, shows, and video games), and Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals are the perfect chance to take your home entertainment setup up a notch. With the holiday shopping season underway early this year and supply chain issues already causing inventory shortages and shipping delays, time is of the essence, so we’ve already snatched up the five best TV deals from Best Buy’s ongoing Cyber Monday Sale so you can get shopping and save some cash right away.

Best Buy Cyber Monday TV Deals 2021: Cheapest Prices Today

TCL 40-Inch 3-Series 1080p Android TV — $230, was $270

Why Buy:

Great size for bedrooms, offices, and smaller common rooms

Full HD 1080p resolution is a step above the 720p often found on cheaper TVs

Android TV has everything you need to get streaming right out of the box

Built-in Google Chromecast and Google Assistant with voice remote

If you don’t need a big 4K television but you still want something better than the cheaper 720p models out there, then this TCL 3-series Android TV is a great value. At 40 inches, it’s an ideal size for a bedroom, office space, guest room, or smaller common area where a big-screen TV would overwhelm the space, but its 1080p panel still lets you enjoy your content in crisp Full HD — a notable upgrade over the standard HD panels you often see on budget TVs.

It runs on Android TV software, which gives you easy access to all your favorite streaming apps and platforms. You can stream the best shows on Netflix, watch ESPN+, and more. With the included voice remote and built-in Google Assistant, you can even do it all hands-free with simple voice commands like a true professional couch potato. If you don’t need or want to go full 4K, this is one of the cheapest Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals up for grabs right now.

Insignia 58-Inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV –$400, was $580

Why Buy:

True 4K Ultra HD resolution

Fire TV software is great for Prime members and Alexa users

Great value for a 4K smart TV

Built-in Alexa control with the included voice remote

On the other hand, if you’ve just gotta have 4K, then the Insignia F30 Series UHD TV is another great Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal. This one comes in at 58 inches, which is a good sweet spot in size for a larger bedroom, mid-sized common room, and similar areas, and its Fire TV software is great for Prime members and Amazon Alexa users. It has built-in Alexa voice control functionality with the included voice remote, and if you have an Alexa device like an Amazon Echo smart speaker, you can seamlessly integrate it with your smart home system and even control other devices through the TV.

That’s not to say that the Insignia F30 Series TV is only good for watching the best Amazon Prime series. The Fire TV software is fully compatible with all the popular streaming services (as you’d expect from any modern smart TV) so you can stream the best shows on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and whatever other services you’re subscribed to. It’s also compatible with HDMI ARC and eARC, so you can hook up an external audio source like a TCL soundbar or A/V receiver with a single HDMI cable so you can expand your sound setup if you feel the itch — and with the money this Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal saves you, why not?

TCL 65-Inch 4-Series 4K Android TV — $450, was $650

Why Buy:

65 inches is a great size for a larger TV that won’t overwhelm the room

Google Assistant and voice remote

Built-in Google Chromecast lets you cast content from a mobile device to the TV

Bluetooth connectivity for use with wireless soundbars, speakers, and headphones

Want something on the larger size? A 65-inch TV might be the perfect size for a bigger family room, theater room, or basement home theater setup, and is the entry-point for “big-screen” TVs. You don’t have to empty your bank account to grab this 65-inch TCL 4-Series Android TV, either. With 4K HDR, you can watch all your favorites in Ultra HD, whether you’re streaming the best Hulu original shows or popping in a Blu-Ray from your collection. It can upscale legacy content, too, meaning your old non-4K DVDs, Blu-Rays, and other content will look better than ever without being stretched out and blurry-looking on a modern big-screen UHD TV.

As an Android television, the TCL 4-Series TV offers everything needed to stream, and it features Google Assistant. This allows you to connect the TV to any other Google-powered devices, such as Nest speakers, and control everything (the television as well as other synced Google Assistant-compatible gadgets) with voice commands via the included remote. It also has Google Chromecast built right in, so you can cast audio, shows, and more from your mobile device directly to the TV. Bluetooth connectivity also gives you options for wireless soundbars, speakers, and headphones. This thing is the complete package, and if you want a larger smart television, this Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal should be at the top of your list.

TCL 55-Inch 5-Series QLED 4K Google TV — $500, was $650

Why Buy:

Gorgeous QLED display is a step-up over standard LED panels

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for smart home integration

Support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG so you can get the most out of all the latest entertainment

Auto Game Mode detects when you’re gaming and optimizes display settings for you

TCL is best known for its budget-friendly Roku TVs, and while we like those just fine, the brand has stepped up its game a bit with its line of impressive Android QLED 5-Series TVs. What sets this one apart from the herd is its superb QLED (quantum-dot light-emitting diode) display. In the simplest terms possible, a QLED TV features small particles spread across the display panel which capture and amplify light. The result? A vivid, color-accurate picture that’s brighter than basic LED TVs while also offering deeper contrast — meaning blacks will look more black, such as during scenes that take place at night or in space.

This is a true smart TV as well, so its Android software gives you easy access to all of your streaming apps and platforms. It’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, too. That allows you to sync it up with something like an Amazon Echo or Google Nest smart speaker for hands-free voice control. The Auto Game Mode can even detect when you’re gaming and optimize the display settings for you so you don’t have to fiddle around with any menus when it’s time to kick back with your Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, and the TCL 5-Series TV also supports the latest video standards (HDR10, Dolby Vision, etc.) so you get the most out of newer content. If you’ve been thinking about giving QLED a try, this Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal is a great way to do it for less.

Hisense 70-Inch A6G Series 4K Android TV — $550, was $850

Why Buy:

70-inch panel delivers a cinematic home theater experience

Built-in Google Assistant with voice remote

Auto Low Latency Mode delivers smooth gaming

DTS Virtual: X simulated surround sound

Want to go even bigger? The Hisense A6G Series 4K TV is a big — and shockingly affordable — way to take your home theater setup to the next level without breaking the bank. It’s one of the best and biggest Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals available today for a television in this size class, and with Android TV software, you’ve got everything you need to stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, and any other of your favorite services and channels within minutes of setup. Three HDMI ports (including one HDMI ARC port for audio output) also give you plenty of hookups for your gaming consoles and Blu-Ray player.

At 70 inches, it’s perfect for enjoying a cinematic experience when you want to check out some of the best Netflix movies and best Disney+ series that dropped this year, but it’s also a great big-screen TV if you like to watch live sports online and/or live stream UFC (we all know that any true sports fan needs a proper television for the job and that bigger is better). The Auto Low Latency Game Mode lets the TV detect when you’re gaming, automatically adjusting the settings to reduce input lag for a smoother experience. Another great feature is DTS Virtual:X simulated surround sound. While it won’t replace a true surround sound setup, it will deliver a bolder, more immersive audio experience than typical TV stereo speakers normally can — although if you’re gonna go big with a Cyber Monday TV deal like this, it might be time to look into a proper sound system to go with it.

Should You Shop These Best Buy Cyber Monday TV Deals Today or Wait Until Tomorrow?

Considering these rare discounts are already available for purchase, it’s our recommendation to start buying now. Upgrading your entertainment room is going to normally be an investment, but taking advantage of these deals now will save you time and money in the long run. Best Buy typically puts a fairly large — though limited — stock aside for these price cuts, but you run the risk of these high-performance TVs jumping right back up to the regular price by not acting fast. It was recently reported by Adobe Analytics that retailers are running out of stock faster than pre-pandemic days, saying that number has jumped 124% on out-of-stock alerts and continually rising.

On weekends such as this, there is always an extremely high number of order volumes going through, slowing the transaction process of your purchase and giving you more time to think about it. If you happen to wait and see the TV you just bought at an even lower price, you should have a good amount of time to cancel your original order and buy the cooker at the new reduced price. If your new TV has already shipped, you can return the original item for a full refund. Be sure to double-check the return policy just in case, but most retailers normally have a fairly comfortable return window. And with Best Buy’s Price Guarantee, you don’t even have to worry about that TV you bought becoming cheaper later—if that happens, Best Buy will refund you the difference so you get the best price no matter what. That means there’s no risk in buying now, and there’s no time to wait.

