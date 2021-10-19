There’s nothing quite like kicking back on the couch after a long day and watching your favorite shows on a big, high-definition television. Whether you need to add a TV to an entirely new room or you’re looking for a significant upgrade, we strongly suggest adding a 4K TV to your shopping list. They’re a massive upgrade over 1080p TVs, and thanks to the incredible Black Friday TV deals we’re starting to see as retailers like Amazon and Best Buy start their Black Friday deals earlier than ever, they are more affordable and accessible than ever before. Here are some you should absolutely shop today — wait until November and you might just find yourself out of luck as the shelves clear out and retailers struggle to get replenish stock in time for the holidays.

55-inch TCL 5-Series Roku 4K TV — $449, was $700

If you need a solid 4K TV that you use to binge-watch all the Best Netflix shows from the comfort of your bedroom, this 55-inch TCL 5-Series Roku 4K TV might be the perfect fit. The 55-inch screen is the ideal size for a large bedroom, a living room, or any other room in the house that could use some extra entertainment. The stunning HDR Pro Pack gives you support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, cinematic standards that will let you watch movies the way they’re meant to be seen. The built-in Roku OS allows you to stream content from various apps and broadcasting channels while giving you seamless access to other devices like consoles and cable boxes. If you’re too tired to use the remote, there’s also a voice control option that lets you select what to watch using only the sound of your voice. Right now, you can pick up the 55-inch TCL 5-Series Roku 4K TV for just $449, down from the original price of $700. If this seems like your ideal TV, hit that “Buy Now” button before it runs out!

65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K Fire TV — $580, was $800

The 65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K Fire TV is unique in its price range in that it’s equipped with QLED or quantum dot technology. This is a technology that implements a bunch of different dimming zones or “dots” across your entire display so that each one can be fine-tuned to a specific color at any moment. This gives you an immersive viewing experience with high contrast, vivid colors, and deep blacks, no matter what show you’re watching. If you’re watching a movie that’s not available in 4K yet, the TV will automatically upscale it to the current resolution to give you the best image quality possible. Because it’s equipped with Amazon Fire TV, this unit is integrated with Amazon Alexa Ready. With just your voice, you can control your content, change your settings, and find things to watch, such as the best Amazon Prime shows. This TV has a variety of ports, including HDMI, HDMI ARC, composite, optical output, ethernet, and USB, giving you the versatility to connect it to local devices or the web. If the 65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K Fire TV sounds like the perfect set for you, you’re in luck. Right now, it’s on sale for just $580, a significant $220 off its standard price tag of $800. Make sure to check out as soon as you can — there could be a limited number of these available!

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

If you’re looking for a bigger-sized 4K TV, then the 70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV might be what you need to complete your living room. It’s equipped with Samsung’s Crystal Processor image optimization technology, automatically sharpening and displaying native 4K content. It also has Samsung PurColor and HDR, which allows it to display a wide range of lifelike colors that will improve your movie-watching. The Tizen OS gives you access to the biggest streaming services, such as Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and more, while Bixby gives you easy voice control options. If you want an immersive viewing experience, this model also has extremely thin bezels so you can stay entirely focused on what you’re watching. If this is your ideal TV, you can pick up the 70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV for just $600, which is a $150 discount from the standard price tag of $750. Get it as soon as you can, since this deal could expire early!

