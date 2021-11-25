  1. Culture
This Is the Cheapest 70-inch TV Black Friday Deal Worth Buying

By

We have another amazing 70-inch TV Black Friday deal, and it’s the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series at a massive discount. In terms of Black Friday TV deals, this is an excellent choice to pick up if you’ve been looking for a 4K TV. Whether you’re looking to watch the best shows on Netflix or livestream UFC, this TV can provide you with the best quality picture possible, and it’s on sale for only $550 today.

Today’s Best 70-inch TV Black Friday Deal

A 70-inch Hisense 4K TV with the Android TV interface on the screen.

Why Buy:

  • Massive 70-inch screen with 4K support and UHD
  • Voice activation with Google Assistant
  • Wi-Fi capability to access various streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+

If you’re looking for a 4K TV, then this discount on the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series is a must-grab for Black Friday. Originally $850, you can pick up this powerful wide-screen TV for only $550. That’s a massive $300 discount for a powerful TV that has voice activation and Wi-Fi capability. If you’ve been putting off purchasing a new TV, act fast. Hisense TV sets always sell out fast, so we encourage you to act while you can. Check out the generous discount or read on to find out more about this product.

You can take your home theater setup to the next level with this 70-inch TV without putting too much of a heavy strain on your bank account. The TV supports 4K video (2160p) and the display can support 8.3 million pixels for your viewing experience. If you’ve ever wanted to see Brad Pitt’s nose hair, the Hisense Class A6G Series is the perfect option for Ultra HD capability. Paired with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, you get a brighter and more vibrant display with colors that pop.

Ultra HD viewing is a necessary component of modern TVs, but smart TV capabilities take it a step further. The Auto Low Latency Game Mode automatically detects when you’re using the TV for gaming purposes and automatically adjusts certain settings to reduce lag and improve gaming performance. It’s also voice activated with Google Assistant so you don’t have to mess around with complicated menus and navigation screens. And, of course, it has Wi-Fi built-in so you can connect your TV to your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

For an original price of $850, the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series is relatively affordable as is, but you can get yourself a massive $300 discount for Black Friday. Grab this Hisense 4K TV for only $550 and give your TV viewing experience a major boost. If you’ve been needing an upgrade for a while, now’s the perfect time as this limited-time deal will surely go fast.

If you’re looking for a wider range of TVs, you can check out some more Best Buy Black Friday TV deals. Or, if you want you can find an even wider selection with some Walmart Black Friday TV deals. Wherever you look, though, you’ll definitely want to check out this generous discount on the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series for Black Friday!

Should You Shop This 70-inch TV Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

As it’s named Cyber Monday, you’d think there would be better deals then even if it’s just a few days after Black Friday. That’s not likely to be the case this year, especially since most deals started earlier than ever. Sure, we may see some decent deals, but there are no guarantees they will be equal to the deals you see now. So, if there’s something you want, and it’s heavily discounted, we recommend grabbing it as soon as possible. Not to mention, it may not even be in stock later.

Thanks to the extended returns windows most retailers are offering, such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, you’ll have plenty of time to return and re-buy if the price drops even lower, later. Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee will even net you a refund for the price difference if that does happen. Don’t wait or you’ll miss out.

